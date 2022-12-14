Read full article on original website
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By Fire
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health Inspection
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in Phoenix
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good Tacos
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Pet adoption is not advised for the holiday season
The decision to bring a furry friend into a home during the holidays shouldn’t be taken lightly. Rescue Me Marana President Nancy Young Wright stressed that pets should not be given as a present. “We don’t adopt out pets as gifts, and most groups I know don’t either… We...
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
thisistucson.com
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood
Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
Man saves dog during javelina attack
A Huachuca City man and his pet dog are recovering after a group of javelinas attacked them near the corner of East Fairway Groves Driver and South Apache Well Drive.
Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year
For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property.
KOLD-TV
12 migrants arrested, 2 hiding in truck bed toolbox
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector John Modlin, a total of 12 migrants were arrested near the border. He said on December 11, Tucson station agents attempted to stop a vehicle near the border in Sasabe. The vehicle later stopped on SR-286 and several people in the truck bed fled into the desert, including two hiding in the toolbox. 12 migrants were arrested nearby.
Local chefs and restaurants team up to create a Chinese-Sonoran Christmas feast
Having Chinese food as a “Christmas dinner” has become a ritual of comfort for all those who don’t celebrate the Christian holiday in the traditional sense.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
Heaters needing repairs after temperatures hit freezing in Tucson area
We joined Riteway HVAC technicians in their services today after a freezing night. Some were preventing the effects of cooler temperatures, while others were paying for them.
KOLD-TV
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has...
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant brings Argentine empanadas to Tucson
Che Cafe occupies the space formerly used by a Little Caesars in a shopping center on the south side. It’s in the very back, around a blind corner obscured by the Hole N 1 Golf Pub. You might get tipped off by the Argentine flag flapping in the wind...
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
thisistucson.com
This new mall vendor serves some of the best fried chicken in Tucson
As the holidays steeply approach, you might find yourself at a mall to do some last-minute shopping. You’ve been on your feet for hours, rifling through what’s left after an entire November of Black Friday sales and all the perkier shoppers’ pickings. You’re in need of some sustenance, and you’re led to the Park Place Mall food court, 5870 E. Broadway. They have more local options than you might have realized, and one in particular looks especially new: Oh My Chicken, a Korean-style fried chicken stand.
28th Annual Downtown Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 17
The 28th annual Downtown Parade of Lights is Saturday evening, Dec. 17 in Armory Park. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage
Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday. Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.
Speedway and Kolb intersection may re-open by Christmas
Certain sections of Speedway and Kolb may be re-opening by Tuesday, with a possibility of a full re-opening by Christmas.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
thisistucson.com
70 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 15-18 🔦🐱🫖
Another weekend of twinkling lights, visits with Santa and local markets. But that's not it! Also happening this weekend: the Downtown Parade of Lights, menorah lightings, cocktails with one of our favorite book groups, the 86-year-old tradition Las Posadas, trivia centered around "The Office," the chance to sample more than a dozen sparkling wines, a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, late-night rollerskating at Skate Country ... and MORE ✨
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
