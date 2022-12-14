Read full article on original website
Related
Kyrsten Sinema once ripped then-Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman for trying to win over Republican voters: 'What kind of strategy is that?'
Sinema, now a US senator, announced Friday she was quitting the Democratic party and said she "never really fit into a box of any political party."
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
Eight of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump following the Capitol riot are leaving Congress, either after not seeking reelection or losing primaries this year. At least two of those vocal Trump critics have made one thing clear: They aren’t going away anytime soon. GOP Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) have both…
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot
Lawyer Ty Cobb predicted the House Jan. 6 committee will vote to recommend the Justice Department prosecute Trump.
MSNBC
Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows
At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Donald Trump Might Finally See Some Consequences From His Involvement in the Jan. 6 Insurrection
Donald Trump has barely gotten a slap on the wrist for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, but the tide may be turning. Forty House Democrats are looking to hold the former president accountable by invoking the 14th amendment. The representatives are hoping to use...
Kari Lake mocked for story about UPS driver “devastated” that “they stole another election” from her
Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. "UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help,"...
Voices: Trump’s superhero narrative is clearly laughable – but there is a sinister side to it too
“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” former President Donald Trump blared from his social network Truth Social on Thursday morning. Trump then announced that he was releasing a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection (collect them all!) The cards depict Trump as a superhero. In one he stands in a Trump wrestling ring wearing a skintight costume, with flag cape, giant “T” on his chest, and rippling abs.The superhero imagery and the crass cash grab have both provoked a wave of mockery, as you’d expect. Reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump at one point had wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed hospital...
Kari Lake Plotting Her Return To Television As She Publicly Fights To Overturn Arizona Election Results
Kari Lake lost her gubernatorial race in Arizona — but the former news gal has wasted no time scoping out a return to television, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to Lake said, “Kari isn’t going away anytime time soon. “She’s not going to waste her newfound fame by returning to local Arizona TV —she’s got bigger plans and is talking about doing her own nightly show. FOX doesn’t seem interested but Newsmax would be thrilled to work with her!” Sources revealed Lake, 53, plan while she publicly attempts to challenge her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race. Earlier this...
Trump expert spots 'telling' sign that could reveal the state of his 2024 campaign
Maggie Haberman, a Donald Trump expert from the New York Times, has revealed what people should be keeping an eye on when analysing Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. On Thursday, Haberman joined CNN This Morning to discuss recent polling that shows Trump's approval rating slowly dwindling and support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis growing."This is obviously not where Trump wanted to be," Haberman said.Haberman has covered all things related to Trump, from his presidential campaign to his presidency from 2015 onward. She recently released a book Confidence Man about Trump.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut beyond the polling, Haberman...
Trump Confidant Roger Stone Says He Saw Swirling 'Demon Portal' Above White House
"Prophets ... and other holy men, have told me that only prayer can close the demonic portal," which is "swirling like a cauldron," said Stone.
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
Rudy Giuliani suffered a setback Thursday as the D.C. Bar’s attorney disciplinary committee announced he likely violated at least one attorney practice rule while embarking on his bid to overturn President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Pennsylvania. The decision, which is only tentative, came after the D.C. bar’s disciplinary counsel’s office argued that the former Trump attorney had “weaponized his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.” Giuliani defended his work on the failed election fraud lawsuit last week, which sought to toss votes cast in Pennsylvania in 2020 and was ultimately rejected by a judge. Giuliani’s law license in D.C. was temporarily suspended last year due to a suspension in New York that called for disciplinary action over “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the presidential election. Disciplinary proceedings are still ongoing, and Giuliani could get off with a warning—or he could lose his D.C. license altogether.Read it at Bloomberg
Trump’s early 2024 kickoff is proving a ginormous goof
So far, Donald Trump is having the worst campaign launch since Beto O’Rourke. Like almost everything else he’s done lately, his early announcement of his next presidential campaign has proved a flagrant political misjudgment. A move that was supposed to demonstrate his strength is showing his weakness; a move that was meant to keep other candidates out of the race is an invitation to other candidates to get in; a move that was supposed to serve notice of his continued dominance of the party is pointing toward its potential end. He’s been eclipsed as an Internet troll by Elon Musk, and as a...
Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government
The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Trump Conviction in Documents Probe Will Take Only 1 Hour: Glenn Kirschner
The former federal prosecutor said he believes the case against Trump in the classified documents probe is very strong.
Comments / 0