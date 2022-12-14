A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools. A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott State Research Forest, will be overseen by a new government agency in partnership with Oregon State University. It will be studied for long-term management and habitat and conservation practices. Some private logging will still be allowed.

