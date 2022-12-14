ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis

Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.  Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests

PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups

Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Governor helps open Millersburg reloading center

The speeches have been made and the ribbon has been cut, and any day now the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg should start handling freight. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and about 200 others gathered this morning at the former site of a paper mill to dedicate the $35.5 million reloading center. They made or listened to speeches inside a tent, then stepped outside in the cold sunshine to watch a ceremonial ribbon being cut.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement

SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Elliott State Forest, Oregon’s oldest state forest, will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools

A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools. A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott State Research Forest, will be overseen by a new government agency in partnership with Oregon State University. It will be studied for long-term management and habitat and conservation practices. Some private logging will still be allowed.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Multnomah County’s homeless industrial complex needs accountability

Thirty three million dollars, $255 million, $60 million, $45 million and $40 million; these are figures reported recently in The Oregonian/OregonLive, (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban,” Dec. 5). The city of Portland and Multnomah County are awash in cash for homelessness from a number of city, county and federal sources, as this article reports.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK LAUNCHES NEW TRANSITION SITE

Governor Elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website for her administration. The site: govelect.oregon.gov provides Oregonians with information on the transition process including key hiring announcements, job opportunities and other updates. A release said Oregonians can suggest stops on the Governor-elects “One Oregon Listening Tour”, which will include a...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland Street Response needs more staff, according to latest report

Over the past six months, following Portland Street Response’s expansion from a portion of Portland’s southeast region to citywide, the team responded to 3,228 incidents. That is a 717% increase from the program’s first year, according to data comparing calls from April through September 2022 with the same period the year prior. The program expanded from covering 36 square miles to providing services across 145 square miles.
PORTLAND, OR
