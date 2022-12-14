Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Elliot State Forest will be the largest research forest in North America
Oregon is on its way to creating North America’s largest research forest, following this week’s decision by top state officials to separate the Elliott State Forest in southwest Oregon from its obligation to fund schools and designate the land as a place for scientific discovery. The State Land...
Oregon appoints the first Laotian judge in the United States
Chanpone Sinlapasai’s family fled the war-torn country of Laos when she was 4 years old. She spent the months before arriving in the United States in a refugee camp in Thailand, sleeping in the dirt with little food and severely sick. Now, 40 years later, she sits on the...
KDRV
Oregon denies petition to stop coyote killing contests, starts rulemaking process
PORTLAND, Ore. -- A petition to Oregon's Fish and Wildlife Commission is getting a few reactions, including a denial. The Humane Society of the United States led a group of animal rights advocates in a petition of the Commission to end coyote killing contests in Oregon. The Commission denied the petition late yesterday.
Advocates for domestic violence seek to strengthen laws in Oregon's 2023 legislative session
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — In Oregon, 40% of women and 36% of men experience domestic violence, and more than half of all women in the state experience sexual assault, according to the Washington County Family Justice Center. Those numbers exceed the national average. Over the years many have worked...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted. Although the mayors did not identify the source of […] The post Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Commission stops short of outlawing coyote killing contests
PORTLAND – The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission has ordered ODFW staff to work with the Department of Justice to develop rules to stop coyote-killing contests in a way that is consistent with existing rules on the books. The commission then denied a petition from 15 organizations requesting new rules be written to address the issue. The vote was 6 to 1.
KDRV
Oregon District 1 senator supports Oregon District 1 representative to replace him
ROSEBURG & SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's District 1 state senator plans to leave his position January 1, 2023, and he's endorsing a replacement. Roseburg Republican Senator Dallas Heard says he supports Port Orford Republican David Brock Smith to succeed him as the next Oregon District 1 Senator. Brock Smith is Oregon's House District 1 Representative.
thelundreport.org
Amazon’s One-Medical deal sparks opposition from Oregon residents, groups
Amazon’s plan to buy a large national medical clinic network has generated an unprecedented volume of opposition and criticism from doctors, nurses, consumer groups and a labor union under Oregon’s new health care merger review program. Skeptics of Amazon’s plan to buy One-Medical say the state should either...
hh-today.com
Governor helps open Millersburg reloading center
The speeches have been made and the ribbon has been cut, and any day now the Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center in Millersburg should start handling freight. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and about 200 others gathered this morning at the former site of a paper mill to dedicate the $35.5 million reloading center. They made or listened to speeches inside a tent, then stepped outside in the cold sunshine to watch a ceremonial ribbon being cut.
KGW
Monsanto to pay Oregon $698 million in environmental damage settlement
SALEM, Ore. — Agrochemical giant Monsanto will pay Oregon $698 million for decades of PCB contamination, according to the terms of a settlement announced Thursday by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history, according to Rosenblum's office. PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) are toxic...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110
LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage
Monsanto Company will pay Oregon a $698 million settlement to end litigation tied to its alleged role in polluting the state with toxic chemicals that still remain in landfills and riverbeds decades later. The settlement is the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon history, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Thursday. For more than 90 years, […] The post Rosenblum announces $698 million settlement for environmental damage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
yachatsnews.com
Elliott State Forest, Oregon’s oldest state forest, will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools
A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools. A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott State Research Forest, will be overseen by a new government agency in partnership with Oregon State University. It will be studied for long-term management and habitat and conservation practices. Some private logging will still be allowed.
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns, the state's attorney general announced Thursday. It's the largest environmental damage recovery...
Readers respond: Multnomah County’s homeless industrial complex needs accountability
Thirty three million dollars, $255 million, $60 million, $45 million and $40 million; these are figures reported recently in The Oregonian/OregonLive, (“Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler struggles to reel in millions from Multnomah County for homeless camping ban,” Dec. 5). The city of Portland and Multnomah County are awash in cash for homelessness from a number of city, county and federal sources, as this article reports.
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — With a vote earlier this month, Milwaukie joined a growing group of cities looking to phase out natural gas from new homes and city-owned buildings. The city council approved two resolutions earlier this month: one banning natural gas hookups in new construction and the other calling for natural gas to be removed from existing city-owned buildings through retrofit. Both will go into effect in March of 2024.
kqennewsradio.com
GOVERNOR-ELECT KOTEK LAUNCHES NEW TRANSITION SITE
Governor Elect Tina Kotek has launched a new website for her administration. The site: govelect.oregon.gov provides Oregonians with information on the transition process including key hiring announcements, job opportunities and other updates. A release said Oregonians can suggest stops on the Governor-elects “One Oregon Listening Tour”, which will include a...
tuhswolf.com
Oregon ballot measures 111-114 pass: How these long needed changes will personally impact you
In the Nov. 8 midterm elections, Oregon voters saw four important measures on the ballot, and all four passed. Each discussed important topics and proposed changes to Oregon’s state constitution. Here is a brief overview of each measure. Measure 111: Right to Healthcare Amendment. Yes 50.74% 944,215. No 49.26%...
KGW
‘It really breaks my heart’: Researchers develop recovery plan for Oregon’s struggling sunflower sea stars
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sea stars were once common sights in the tide pools along Oregon’s coast. These days, the creatures are nearly extinct. Around 2013, a mysterious illness called sea star wasting disease tore through the sea star population all along the west coast leaving the animals on the brink of extinction.
Portland Street Response needs more staff, according to latest report
Over the past six months, following Portland Street Response’s expansion from a portion of Portland’s southeast region to citywide, the team responded to 3,228 incidents. That is a 717% increase from the program’s first year, according to data comparing calls from April through September 2022 with the same period the year prior. The program expanded from covering 36 square miles to providing services across 145 square miles.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0