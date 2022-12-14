Read full article on original website
Lending Tree Bowl on 12/17
The Lending Tree Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 17th at 5:45 PM EST at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL. The game will be between two familiar foes with the Rice Owls (5-7) taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-5). Both teams were in Conference USA last season, but Southern Miss moved to the Sun Belt Conference this season.
WDAM-TV
Football career comes full circle for Jeff Kelly as Saraland High hosts Southern Miss
SARALAND, Ala. (WDAM) - Southern Miss’ first postseason trip to Mobile, Alabama was a memorable one. In fact, Jeff Kelly still remembers the game-winning play drawn up that lifted the Golden Eagles over TCU in the waning seconds of the 2000 GMAC Bowl. After a back-and-forth brawl with the...
South Alabama commits ready to play North-South game at their future home
Four South Alabama commits will play a football game at their future home stadium for the first time Friday in the AHSAA’s North-South All-Star Game. James Clemens quarterback Giovanni Lopez of the North and UMS-Wright’ running back Cole Blaylock, McGill-Toolen wide receiver Anthony Eager and Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson of the South are all Jaguar 2023 commits.
thecallnews.com
Saraland QB K.J. Lacey has the tools to be great and recruiters are noticing
There is no truth to the rumor K.J. Lacey stood up in his crib while in the hospital nursery, scanned the room in seconds, gripped a cold baby bottle and ripped a perfect spiral over the hands of an onrushing doctor into a sink of warm water without creating a ripple.
utv44.com
All Mobile public high school football fields going artificial
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — At the board meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the hiring of the Allred Architectural Group for the project to convert the six existing football fields to artificial turf. The projects will now be put out to bid with the funding coming from a bond issue, according...
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q opening a beachhead in south Alabama
Jim ‘N Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q, a chain that has spread into five other states since its founding in Birmingham in 1985, will hold a grand opening Tuesday for its first location in Lower Alabama. Officials of the city of Foley will join Jim ‘N Nick’s President Brian Lyman...
Closing, cancellations in south Alabama for severe weather
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Due to a level 4 risk of severe weather Wednesday, multiple offices have announced they are closing early. Mobile Arts Council The Mobile Arts Gallery closed at 2 p.m. because of the severe weather. The Wharf The Wharf Express, Ferris Wheel and Ice Skating Rink will be closed Wednesday. They will […]
Oyster harvesters upset after AMRD closes fishing areas due to overharvesting
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Many oyster harvesters gathered in Dauphin Island to meet with Scott Bannon, the director of the Alabama Marine Resource Division, after AMRD announced they are closing two areas in the bay. The AMRD closed a portion of waters on the east side of the Mobile bay Tuesday afternoon due to […]
mobilebaymag.com
The Rich and Earthy Bay Leaf
Kari Piecuch earned her master gardener certification in Washington state in 2016, but when she moved to Mobile, the following year, she began the intensive 14-week program all over again. “The flora is so different here,” Piecuch says. “It was worth repeating the training because the climate down here is such a contrast.”
Different look for Hank Aaron Stadium this holiday season
If you've driven along I-65 this year, you may have noticed the annual light show at Hank Aaron stadium isn't there.
nomadlawyer.org
Amusement Park : 1 of Best Park Comes In Orange Beach Amusement Park, Alabama
Visiting an amusement park is one of the best ways to spend a vacation. The amusement parks in Orange Beach, Alabama are full of exciting rides and attractions that will keep you entertained for hours. Rollin’ Thunder Rollercoaster. Located in the heart of Gulf Shores, Alabama, OWA is the...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Process of A Mobile, AL Truck Accident Lawsuit
In Alabama, truck accidents that involve delivery trucks, tractor-trailers, and other commercial-type of vehicles, can cause complex injuries and, in certain circumstances, they may even lead to someone’s death. If you or your loved one has been involved in an Alabama truck accident, the law allows for an injured individual to file for compensation and seek a recovery for their damages.
Escambia Co. man wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola. Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Storm damage reported in Summerdale
--- BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency said it has received damage in Summerdale along Alabama 59 and Baldwin County Road 32, after a powerful storm system swept through the region late Wednesday, according to the agency’s Facebook page. The agency also received several...
WLOX
Keesler’s 81st Training Wing commander relieved of duties
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base has a new, temporary commander after Col. William H. Hunter was relieved of his duties Tuesday. In making her decision, Second Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen Michele Edmondson, cited a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to effectively command the 81st Training Wing.”
utv44.com
Covid symptoms changing as the virus mutates
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Health officials across the country are warning the holidays could cause a spike in illnesses like flu and Covid. But the Covid of 2022 is not the same virus that rocked the world in 2020. Now, even the most common symptoms have changed. It's becoming hard to tell if your runny nose is from the common winter cold, or from Covid-19. It's hitting people hard, one of those people being my own dad. He caught Covid 9 days ago and although he's fine now he tells me for those first couple of days he honestly wasn't sure he'd pull through.
Safety concerns come as pistol permit laws relax in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In just about three weeks Alabama will be one of a growing number of states that no longer requires a pistol permit for carrying a concealed handgun. “Constitutional Carry” was championed by 2nd Amendment absolutists but some in law enforcement –who also support private gun ownership –worry this could make people […]
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
WKRG
Sink Your Teeth In visits Koma Bistro in Downtown Mobile
Whats up everybody, its your boy Theo Williams, back at it again with another delicious episode of Sink Your Teeth In, where we are going to be exploring some of the new restaurants that have recently popped up in Mobile. The first place that I wanted to check out is known as the home of the Waffle Pizza; Koma Bistro on St. Michael Street Downtown. The first thing that I noticed about this new restaurant is that it has a vibe all on its own. With a modern and fresh look, along with great music, this is definitely a great place to get a drink and a bite to eat.
