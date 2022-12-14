ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

In city council appearance, Superintendent Curtis deflects blame over hazardous fumes incident in two city schools

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 2 days ago
wamc.org

North Adams Police Department to be rehoused in former juvenile hall building as city considers long-term location

Mayor Jennifer Macksey broke the news at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I'm pleased to announce that we've secured a lease for the old juvenile court building for a temporary space for our police department," she said. "We are hopeful to have the team moved in February or March. We're still working on a plan of how to and if we can move our dispatch services. So, more to come on that. The overall lease is for two years with the ability to do an extension. Realistically, we will probably be there three years. This is the first step in a long-term plan to improve our police department, and it launches many future steps in the overall public safety building project which will also include the fire department. The lease is approximately $9,000 per month and this money will be paid out of our [American Rescue Plan Act] funds.”
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
LENOX, MA
thereminder.com

Hampden Planning Board again denies permit after judge annuls prior vote

HAMPDEN – For the second time, the Hampden Planning Board denied a special permit for a self-storage business at 2 Somers Rd. The first vote on the matter was taken on Dec. 1, 2021. At that time, the permit failed to get the legally-required four votes necessary to pass, with three members in favor and two opposed. Board members Heather Beattie and Christine Brodeur, who voted against the permit, had recently been seated to replace two individuals who had resigned due to allegations of bias toward the project.
HAMPDEN, MA
townofpittsfield.org

Pittsfield will be a GIG Town

The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?

As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield issues snow emergency warning from Thursday night through Saturday

With snow expected to fall on Berkshire County into Saturday morning, the region’s largest community is bracing for multiple inches of accumulation. Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews spoke with WAMC Thursday afternoon. “Between 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline

The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
ALBANY, NY
MassLive.com

Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?

Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
CHICOPEE, MA

