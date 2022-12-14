In city council appearance, Superintendent Curtis deflects blame over hazardous fumes incident in two city schools

Read full article on original website
North Adams Police Department to be rehoused in former juvenile hall building as city considers long-term location
Mayor Jennifer Macksey broke the news at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I'm pleased to announce that we've secured a lease for the old juvenile court building for a temporary space for our police department," she said. "We are hopeful to have the team moved in February or March. We're still working on a plan of how to and if we can move our dispatch services. So, more to come on that. The overall lease is for two years with the ability to do an extension. Realistically, we will probably be there three years. This is the first step in a long-term plan to improve our police department, and it launches many future steps in the overall public safety building project which will also include the fire department. The lease is approximately $9,000 per month and this money will be paid out of our [American Rescue Plan Act] funds.”
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Refining Designation for Snow Removal on Private Ways
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After the City Council approved a number of private ways for plowing, councilors are looking into a formal process for the designation. The Public Works and Utilities subcommittee earlier this week mapped out a timeline for creating an ordinance to designate streets for snow removal. Though the matter was tabled at this meeting, it expects to have it completed and ordained by March in advance of the 2023 winter season.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Queries Superintendent on Fumes Evacuation Incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The emergency dismissal of the city's two high schools last month because of floor refinishing fumes was because of a miscommunication, said superintendent of schools. On Tuesday, city councilors expressed displeasure with how the school district handled it, quizzing Superintendent Joseph Curtis on the matter. "My...
Berkshire & Bennington County Closings And Delays: Friday December 16, 2022
Schools Closings and Cancellations for Berkshire County on Friday, December 16, 2022. Due to the pending inclement weather for tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Berkshire Community College will be closed. Closed, Classes Cancelled. Due to the impending inclement weather MCLA will be closed on Friday December 16 (from 12:00 AM...
Letter from City Councilor Sean Curran asks Gov.-elect Healey to move a state agency to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield City Councilor Sean F. Curran has a message for Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s transition team: It should consider relocating one of the state’s executive offices to downtown Springfield. In a letter sent last week to a member of Healey’s transition team, Curran said it would...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
thereminder.com
Hampden Planning Board again denies permit after judge annuls prior vote
HAMPDEN – For the second time, the Hampden Planning Board denied a special permit for a self-storage business at 2 Somers Rd. The first vote on the matter was taken on Dec. 1, 2021. At that time, the permit failed to get the legally-required four votes necessary to pass, with three members in favor and two opposed. Board members Heather Beattie and Christine Brodeur, who voted against the permit, had recently been seated to replace two individuals who had resigned due to allegations of bias toward the project.
townofpittsfield.org
Pittsfield will be a GIG Town
The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
nepm.org
As her lawsuit against MGM Springfield moves forward, Chelan Brown 'encouraged' by new leadership
A former MGM Springfield employee suing the casino said it can do more to create a diverse workforce. In her lawsuit, Chelan Brown alleges she was retaliated against, and eventually fired, after calling into question why casino officials were allegedly submitting false diversity hiring numbers to state gambling regulators. During...
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Is it the Storm That Wasn’t for Some Berkshire County Residents?
As I write this, it's 4:37 am on Friday, December 16. I recently drove from my home in Pittsfield to WSBS Radio in Great Barrington to cover today's big snowstorm event. While there are cancellations that came in last night that I will be passing along on air this morning and updating on our site here, I must say this morning's commute was part of a regular everyday routine for me with nothing out of the ordinary.
westernmassnews.com
Former marijuana company employees raise concerns about HEKA growing practices
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two former employees of a local marijuana company reached out to our newsroom, concerned that their growing process may not be safe for the public’s consumption. Those two former employees also told us that they were fired from their jobs this week without reason. Now,...
wamc.org
Pittsfield issues snow emergency warning from Thursday night through Saturday
With snow expected to fall on Berkshire County into Saturday morning, the region’s largest community is bracing for multiple inches of accumulation. Director of Administrative Services Roberta McCulloch-Dews spoke with WAMC Thursday afternoon. “Between 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday, parking is allowed on the odd side of...
WNYT
Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline
The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
Police find gun while serving warrant in North Adams
A gun was found during an arrest in North Adams on Friday.
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
