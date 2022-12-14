ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jameson Williams was the NFL's fastest WR in Week 14

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
Everyone knew Jameson Williams was fast. Speed was the primary calling card for the Lions wideout as a prospect coming out of Alabama.

Quantifying just how fast Williams runs wasn’t so easy, however. He tore his ACL in his final college game, an injury that forced him to miss the NFL scouting combine and the pro day/workout circuit. But now we have some measurement for Williams’ speed, courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats and Zebra Technologies.

Williams hit a top speed of 20.31 MPH on his one reception, a 41-yard touchdown reception where he was wide open behind the Minnesota Vikings defense. How open and fast was Williams?

From Zebra Technologies,

Jameson Williams’ 1st NFL catch was for a TD. Williams was wide open on the play and had 10.9 yards of separation when the pass arrived, the 2nd most open reception on a pass traveling 30+ air yards this season. He reached 20.31 mph on the play, the fastest speed by a WR on a reception this week.

That’s pretty impressive for a guy in his second career game and just 11 months removed from major knee surgery.

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
