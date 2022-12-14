Read full article on original website
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them
If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Holiday Card: "From Our Family to Yours"
On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued their family's tradition of sharing a holiday card with their fans. This year's card was delivered via their Archewell Foundation website, per the Huffington Post, and featured a recent photo of the couple at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. Unlike last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't include their children — Archie and Lilibet — on the card.
