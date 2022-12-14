ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

What TV channel is Saints vs Falcons today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch New Orleans vs Atlanta online (12/18/2022)

The Atlanta Falcons (5-8) are expected to give rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder his first NFL start when they take on the New Orleans Saints (4-9) in NFL Week 15. Both teams were off last week. Saints RB Alvin Kamara needs 17 yards for his sixth 1,000-yard season in a row. This NFC South rivalry kicks off on Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants beat Commanders in prime time to end winless streak

Prime time finally likes the New York Giants, and now they’re a huge step closer to making the playoffs. Kayvon Thibodeaux thrived on the national stage just like he promised, Daniel Jones shined under the lights to end his career-long skid in night games and New York held on to beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday in Landover, Maryland, after a goal line stand that ended with a questionable non-call.
Chandler Jones snags lateral on wild final play as Las Vegas Raiders stun Patriots

The New England Patriots decided playing for overtime wasn’t enough. They avoided OT, but not in the way they intended. On the final play of regulation, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff, found running room and gained 23 yards. Then he went off-script, flipping the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, who tried to keep the play alive by tossing the ball across the field — where Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was waiting.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Tennessee Titans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/18/2022)

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) host the Tennessee Titans (7-6) and Ryan Tannehill in a matchup with playoff implications in NFL Week 15. This marks the first time these teams have met in Los Angeles since the Houston Oilers visited in 1960. This AFC tilt kicks off Sunday, December 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
NASHVILLE, TN
