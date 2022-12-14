ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse

U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
CNBC

Senate Banking Chairman Brown to introduce bill closing 'shadow' banking loophole after Elon Musk says Twitter will process payments

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
TheConversationCanada

Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia

The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
decrypt.co

FTX Digital Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Funds Sent to Alameda

Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover

Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Reuters

Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
decrypt.co

France Mulls Full-Licensing Regime for Crypto Firms Citing FTX Bankruptcy

Current rules in France give crypto firms the option, but not the necessity, to gain a full license. That may soon change. France may compel crypto firms to get a full license to operate in the country after a lawmaker proposed aligning the country’s laws with incoming EU regulation.

