coingeek.com
Binance to US authorities: Prosecute us and ‘crypto’ will collapse
U.S. authorities are reportedly split on when to file money laundering charges against the Binance digital assets exchange, which is arguing that taking it down could bring down the whole ‘crypto’ house of cards. On Monday, Reuters reported that officials at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
Elizabeth Warren wants regulators to investigate bank ties to cryptocurrency
Senate Democrats are pressing financial regulators to look at the links between small banks and big cryptocurrency firms in the aftermath of FTX's collapse.
CNBC
Senate Banking Chairman Brown to introduce bill closing 'shadow' banking loophole after Elon Musk says Twitter will process payments
Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced a bill to close the shadow banking loophole for large companies seeking banking charters from the FDIC. Called industrial loan companies, or ILCs, the nonbanking entities operate without the oversight required for traditional banks. Eighteen banking industry advocates backed Brown's bill, which was co-sponsored by...
decrypt.co
‘99% of People' Will Lose Crypto Storing in Self-Custody: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao
“Holding your own crypto in your wallet is not risk-free,” said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao today during a Twitter spaces. Binance chief Changpeng "CZ" Zhao has suggested users are more likely to lose crypto by holding it in a cold wallet than by putting it on a centralized exchange.
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used Stolen Customer Money for Hedge Fund Trading
Coinbase chief Brian Armstrong says that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was using stolen customer money to fund his trading firm Alameda Research. While Bankman-Fried continues to deny knowingly committing any wrongdoing, Armstrong says even very gullible people shouldn’t believe it. “I don’t care how messy your accounting is...
CoinDesk
Former White House Adviser: Biden's Executive Order on Crypto Is 'Balanced' but ‘Gaps’ Remain
Which federal agency should regulate crypto? That still needs to be worked out, said Carole House, a former director of cybersecurity and secure digital innovation for the White House who co-authored President Joe Biden’s executive order on crypto. She told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Thursday the March executive...
Meyers Mocks ‘Absurd’ GOP Anger Over Congress Not Investigating Sam Bankman-Fried: ’89-Year-Old Chuck Grassley’ Is ‘Gonna Crack the Case?’ (Video)
As Republicans continue to call for a congressional investigation of disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Seth Meyers can’t help but wonder what good they think it will do. According to the “Late Night” host, it is seriously doubtful that congress would even know what to do. On...
Smart sanctions for a stupid war: The West finally gets clever about Russia
The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are maritime insurance groups that specialize in open-ended, large-risk claims. P&I insurance is a requirement for all heavy cargo and container vessels. Under the new sanctions, European P&I clubs can no longer offer insurance to a vessel carrying Russian oil at a price higher than $60 a barrel. Since February 2022, governments and the private sector have...
Leaked text: Louie Gohmert urged White House to use “loyal DOJ personnel” to prove antifa did Jan. 6
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas & the Capitol Riot of January 6th, 2021. (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) Newly revealed text messages from former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows' phone show that former Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, was a true believer in the false conspiracy theory that Antifa was really behind the January 6th Capitol riots.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
decrypt.co
FTX Digital Exec Tipped Off Bahamian Authorities About Funds Sent to Alameda
Ryan Salame flagged transfers of customer funds from FTX to Alameda to Bahamian authorities just two days before FTX filed bankruptcy. As the crypto world continues to grapple with the fallout from the collapse of FTX, documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday revealed that FTX Digital Chairman Ryan Salame tipped off authorities in the Bahamas about FTX using customer funds to cover losses at Alameda Research.
Binance boss says Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm tried to undermine key token Tether — risking a crypto rout
Binance boss Changpeng Zhao accused Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research of trying to drive down the price of Tether, according to the New York Times. Tether's price is supposed to be fixed at $1 but it has slipped below that several times in 2022. The stablecoin’s collapse would likely trigger a...
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Federal Appeals Court Hears Challenge to Obstruction Statute, in Controversy That Could Wreak Havoc on Hundreds of Jan. 6 Cases
Attorneys for three men accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared to rankle judges in oral arguments at a high-stakes appeal that could upend hundreds of cases in the government’s pursuit of those who participated in the deadly riot. The three-judge panel appeared skeptical of...
decrypt.co
France Mulls Full-Licensing Regime for Crypto Firms Citing FTX Bankruptcy
Current rules in France give crypto firms the option, but not the necessity, to gain a full license. That may soon change. France may compel crypto firms to get a full license to operate in the country after a lawmaker proposed aligning the country’s laws with incoming EU regulation.
