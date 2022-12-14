Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pa. man collects coats for veterans, others in need
A Jenkintown man has stitched his community together through the cause of collecting coats. Today, he donated dozens to senior veterans.
Philadelphia Hanukkah parade 2022: What streets are closed?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Multiple city streets will be temporarily closed the night of Saturday, December 17, as the 2022 Chanukah Parade of Lights gets underway.The parade starts at 7 p.m., and will feature music and cars outfitted with giant menorahs.After the parade, there will be a festival on Market Street!Several streets will be shut down to traffic. More information on the festivities is available at chabadpennwynne.org.Here's the information the city provided on the closures:Parade RouteThe parade begins at 7 p.m. The route will be closed on a rolling basis. Closures will be temporary as the parade progresses and will be reopened as the parade passes. Starts at 21st and Benjamin Franklin ParkwayEastbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Arch St.Eastbound on Arch St. to 15th St.Southbound on 15th St. to S. Penn SquareContinue around City Hall to Market St.Eastbound on Market St. to 5th St.Ends at 5th and Market St. where the festival will take placeRoad ClosuresThe following street will be closed beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 for parade set up:Benjamin Franklin Parkway (inner lanes) from Eakins Oval to 21st St.The following street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 until 10:30 pm:500 Market Street
Shop with a Cop returns in South Philadelphia
"I had a little boy in line today asked me could he get a blanket for his brother as opposed to a toy," said Officer Sheniece Clements.
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia – (With Photos)
Breakfast has always been the most important meal of the day. But it is also no secret that some breakfast places are better than others. If you are looking for the best of the best in Philadelphia, look no further! In this blog post, you will explore some of the best breakfast places in Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Three Philadelphia Starbucks Go On Strike
Plus, robots take over driving duties at the Navy Yard. And South Philadelphia has another 40-day chicken man. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Thanks to all of you loyal Philly Today readers for being a...
fox29.com
'I'm really happy': Philadelphia girl's dream obstacle course is now a reality thanks to Make-A-Wish
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a very strong young girl in Philadelphia who is now one step closer to realizing her dream of being a ninja. Her name is Catcher, and she didn’t want a trip to Disney or to meet a celebrity from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. From her hospital...
philasun.com
Rodney and Erika McLeod of Change Our Future give back with their annual ‘12 Days of Christmas’ campaign
ABOVE PHOTO: Rodney and Erika McLeod during their Fill-A-Cart campaign. Photo courtesy: McLeods Fill-A-Cart campaign-Facebook. Change Our Future founders Rodney and Erika McLeod have been dedicated to giving back to the community in a myriad of ways. In this spirit, the organization kicked off their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign on December 6 with their Fill-A-Cart giveaway at the Target located at 2001 Pennsylvania Ave. in Philadelphia.
frankfordgazette.com
A Frankford Christmas Stocking
The surprises of a Christmas stocking are the perfect analogy for the fruits of historical research. Retired archivist and history librarian Gail McCormick shares memories of Christmas past discovered in her research on Frankford’s Swedenborgian Church and families – many of whom are founding members of The Historical Society of Frankford.
USPS expands operations in Philadelphia to handle holiday rush
The United States Postal Service has expanded operations and the use of technology to ship thousands of additional packages out of the Philadelphia region this holiday season.
Driving during a winter storm? Don't forget to pack the essentials
The first winter storm of the season brought drenching downpours and snow flurries to the region.
Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area
A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall. Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
phl17.com
Masks required in all Philadelphia schools after winter break
The school district of Philadelphia has announced they will be implementing masks following winter break. Masks will be required for all students and staff from January 3rd through January 13th. This comes as “a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in school, reduce absenteeism...
Philly health commissioner offers advice on holiday gatherings amid 'tripledemic'
"Our tradition in our society is often to have lots of big parties leading to Christmas and then getting together with older relatives." Dr. Bettigole says it's time to rethink those plans amid the 'tripledemic.'
billypenn.com
$50M to help Philly solve crimes; 40-day chicken challenge; Navy Yard’s driverless shuttle | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. $50 million in federal funds to help Philly fight gun violence. Philadelphia is set to receive $50 million in federal money to improve the...
NBC Philadelphia
Restaurant Week to Return to Center City. Which Spots Are Taking Part?
The new year is just around the corner and so is Center City District Restaurant Week. The Center City District announced in a news release Monday the return of the beloved restaurant week happening Jan.15 through Jan. 28, 2023, offering meal deals from restaurants across the city. More than 60...
Tenants rally for better living conditions in Frankford
According to a 2021 PEW report, only 7% of the city's rental units are inspected each year. A Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia report notes that 40% of rental properties need repairs.
philadelphiaweekly.com
21 Best Dentists in Philadelphia: Top-Rated Dental Offices in Philly
Whether you’re seeking cosmetic dentistry, orthodontic services, prosthodontics, or just a comfortable dentist’s office for your routine cleanings, Philly has tons of talented and reliable dentists to choose from. Browse our list of the top 21 dentists in the Philadelphia area to locate the best choice for your dental needs.
