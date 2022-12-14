ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Shop local, handmade gifts at The Clay Studio

Fulfill all of your holiday shopping needs at The Clay Studio in Old Kensington. They offer a variety of ceramic works, one of a kind creations, jewelry and more. Plus a mug wall that holds more than 200 mugs from over 75 artists! And for the children in your life, consider grabbing the Holiday Ornament Decorating Kit. It’s fun for the entire family! Visit https://www.theclaystudio.org/ for more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Winter relief at Formation Sauna + Wellness

Prioritize your winter wellness at Formation Sauna + Wellness. The oasis is the perfect place for a pick-me-up during the dark & cold Philadelphia winter. In addition to a steamy and relaxing time in the sauna, you can enjoy a massage or sound bath. Visit https://www.formationsauna.com/ for membership information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Zipperhead Exhibit at South Street Headhouse District

South Street Headhouse District is excited to offer the area a new multi-purpose flex space where the business community and district visitors can gather together. Stop by now to explore South Street’s rich history! Currently the location is home to a rotating exhibit, “Keep An Open Mind: A Zipperhead Retrospective.” The exhibition can be viewed through early 2023. Visit https://southstreet.com/ for more.
HOME, PA
phl17.com

Masks required in all Philadelphia schools after winter break

The school district of Philadelphia has announced they will be implementing masks following winter break. Masks will be required for all students and staff from January 3rd through January 13th. This comes as “a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in school, reduce absenteeism...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Amirah Clay – From the 22nd District

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Amirah Clay. Amirah was last seen December 14, 2022, at 1:00pm on the 23xx block of. W. Nicholas Street. Amirah is 11 years old, light brown complexion, 5’0’’, 100lbs, long braided hair and was last seen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
frankfordgazette.com

A Frankford Christmas Stocking

The surprises of a Christmas stocking are the perfect analogy for the fruits of historical research. Retired archivist and history librarian Gail McCormick shares memories of Christmas past discovered in her research on Frankford’s Swedenborgian Church and families – many of whom are founding members of The Historical Society of Frankford.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation

Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

