NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
philasun.com
Continuing a 27-year family tradition of kindness, a ten-year-old hopes to pass along a gift for life
PHILADELPHIA — Ten-year-old London Jones returns this holiday season to continue a 27-year family tradition of kindness through the annual “Dolls for Daughters” holiday toy drive. Having previously donated over 1,000 dolls, the elementary student will once again collect brand new dolls for homeless girls ages 2-10...
phl17.com
Shop local, handmade gifts at The Clay Studio
Fulfill all of your holiday shopping needs at The Clay Studio in Old Kensington. They offer a variety of ceramic works, one of a kind creations, jewelry and more. Plus a mug wall that holds more than 200 mugs from over 75 artists! And for the children in your life, consider grabbing the Holiday Ornament Decorating Kit. It’s fun for the entire family! Visit https://www.theclaystudio.org/ for more.
phl17.com
Winter relief at Formation Sauna + Wellness
Prioritize your winter wellness at Formation Sauna + Wellness. The oasis is the perfect place for a pick-me-up during the dark & cold Philadelphia winter. In addition to a steamy and relaxing time in the sauna, you can enjoy a massage or sound bath. Visit https://www.formationsauna.com/ for membership information.
phl17.com
Zipperhead Exhibit at South Street Headhouse District
South Street Headhouse District is excited to offer the area a new multi-purpose flex space where the business community and district visitors can gather together. Stop by now to explore South Street’s rich history! Currently the location is home to a rotating exhibit, “Keep An Open Mind: A Zipperhead Retrospective.” The exhibition can be viewed through early 2023. Visit https://southstreet.com/ for more.
phl17.com
Masks required in all Philadelphia schools after winter break
The school district of Philadelphia has announced they will be implementing masks following winter break. Masks will be required for all students and staff from January 3rd through January 13th. This comes as “a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in school, reduce absenteeism...
"The Nutcracker Dipped In Chocolate" reinvents ballet in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tis' the season for all of those holiday favorites, and one of them is the classic ballet, "The Nutcracker." Starting this weekend, you'll be able to experience it like never before."I feel like a lot of dancers in the Black community are underestimated," dancer Jayla Anderson said.Sixteen-year-old Jayla Anderson is a principal dancer with the Chocolate Ballerina Company. Anderson is one of 103 dancers cast in a holiday favorite with a unique twist.This is "The Nutcracker Dipped in Chocolate."Co-Founder Chanel Pierre says her dance company stands out from other premier ballet companies because she reinvents classic ballets...
billypenn.com
$50M to help Philly solve crimes; 40-day chicken challenge; Navy Yard’s driverless shuttle | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. $50 million in federal funds to help Philly fight gun violence. Philadelphia is set to receive $50 million in federal money to improve the...
fox29.com
Police: 2 suspects broke into West Philadelphia market, stole hundreds of dollars worth of items
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with the robbery of a market in West Philadelphia. According to police, the incident happened on December 6 around 4 a.m. Authorities say two men pried open the back door and...
Philly company delivers Christmas trees and picks them up after holidays
If you love the idea of a fresh Christmas tree, but don't love the effort it takes to get one home, a Philly-based company has you covered.
Action News Troubleshooters: Renters issue complaints against Home365
The 20-unit building has been cited for multiple violations by Licenses and Inspections, including repairs that need to be made to Faith Smith's living room ceiling.
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Amirah Clay – From the 22nd District
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Amirah Clay. Amirah was last seen December 14, 2022, at 1:00pm on the 23xx block of. W. Nicholas Street. Amirah is 11 years old, light brown complexion, 5’0’’, 100lbs, long braided hair and was last seen...
frankfordgazette.com
A Frankford Christmas Stocking
The surprises of a Christmas stocking are the perfect analogy for the fruits of historical research. Retired archivist and history librarian Gail McCormick shares memories of Christmas past discovered in her research on Frankford’s Swedenborgian Church and families – many of whom are founding members of The Historical Society of Frankford.
phillyvoice.com
West Philly rec center to be renamed after worker who was fatally shot there in September
Mill Creek Playground will be renamed in honor of Tiffany Fletcher, the Parks and Recreation worker who was killed by a stray bullet while outside of the West Philadelphia recreation center earlier this year. City Council voted unanimously Thursday to designate the playground as the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center. The...
Part of home collapses as firefighters battle Mayfair fire
As Philadelphia firefighters worked to get a house fire under control Friday morning part of the building collapsed.
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
fox29.com
Students, staff in Philadelphia schools to return to masking for two weeks after holiday break
PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at Philadelphia public schools will return to wearing masks for two weeks after the holiday break. The superintendent of Philadelphia Schools, Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., confirmed the temporary return to masking on Wednesday. This comes as parents and schools battle an uptick in sickness from...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Factory Donuts Coffee ‘N Chicken Re-Opens in Philly. More Locations to Come!
Donuts, coffee and chicken?? What a delicious combo! If you're looking for savory and sweet, you'll be happy to see this. Factory Donuts, a Bucks County-based donut brand is bouncing back after falling victim to the pandemic. They’ve just rebranded under new ownership and have re-opened in Philly, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.
