crawfordcountynow.com
Redmen Bowling Classic scheduled Saturday
BUCYRUS — Coach Diane Kaple of the Bucyrus High School bowling teams will be hosting the fourth annual Redmen Bowling Classic on Saturday at Suburban Lanes. A field of 21 schools, both boys’ and girls’ teams, will be participating including Ashland, Bluffton, Bucyrus, Clyde, Crestline, Elgin, Galion, GlenOak, Liberty-Benton, Mansfield Senior, Mt. Gilead, Northmor, Norwayne, Pleasant, Ridgedale, River Valley, Seneca East, Shelby, Tiffin Columbian, Worthington Christian, and Wynford.
richlandsource.com
Head of the Class: Gonzales takes place among Shelby greats
SHELBY — On an afternoon when some of the state’s best runners staggered to the finish line, Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales made it look easy. The 2022 girls cross country Runner of the Year, Gonzales coasted to a fourth-place finish in the Division II race at last month’s state championships at Fortress Obetz. She crossed the line in 18 minutes, 35.8 seconds while battling 40 mph wind gusts and unseasonably warm temperatures.
thebestmix1055.com
Hausmann transferring to Michigan
— Former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has announced his future plans. On Thursday the Columbus native announced on his Twitter page that he plans to transfer to Michigan. Hausmann had a solid freshman season with the Huskers as he registered 54 total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss....
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes pick up two huge commitments on Wednesday
Of the many things Ryan Day does well, developing the quarterback position certainly tops the list. In each year of his tenure, the Buckeyes have trotted out one of the best signal callers in the country, and this year was the same story. Going hand-in-hand with the on-field success, Day’s recruiting abilities have been off the charts since he came to Columbus. While the 2023 class was a little bit difficult to follow, Wednesday proved that once again Day’s earned trust in his process.
Galion Inquirer
Hanukkah set to begin Sunday evening
Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights celebrated by Jews around the world for millennia, begins Sunday evening. Ohio has a rich Jewish history, and though on a smaller scale, mid-Ohio does too. The nearest temple to Galion is Mansfield’s Emanuel Jacob Congregation, just 15 miles east of Uptowne. They serve...
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes set to flip coveted 4-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz
When Lausanne Collegiate School (Tennessee) four-star quarterback Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Florida State Seminoles in late November it started turning the quarterback carousel. Looking for a replacement, Ohio State almost immediately scheduled an ...
Ohio State Player Explains Why He Thinks Buckeyes Are "Dangerous"
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss to one of the other three teams in contention. But one Buckeyes star believes that they're still dangerous regardless. Speaking to the media this week, Fleming declared that the Buckeyes are playing like they...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Playoff Uniform
Ohio State will bring back a popular look for its Peach Bowl showdown against Georgia. The team revealed its uniform choice for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Thursday. To the delight of many onlookers, the Buckeyes will wear white and red jerseys with gray sleeves donned by past championship squads.
iheart.com
Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish
(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
270hoops.com
5 Keys: Dailyn Swain drops a 39 point triple double as Africentric blitzes Walnut Ridge in second half of big win
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There is only one way to describe Africentric's 100-75 win over Walnut Ridge on Tuesday night: a tale of two halves. After Africentric jumped out to a 20-19 lead following the first quarter, Walnut Ridge junior Dom Aekins engineered a huge run to start the second frame for the Scots.
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff. The flags will be lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout Wyandot County, at the statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes Tower in honor of the Wyandot County deputy killed in a car […]
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
Ohio State loses key player for College Football Playoff
Heading into the 2022 College Football season, Ohio State was not only the favorite to win the Big Ten — some had them as a double-digit favorite over Michigan in the preseason — but they were also one of the top favorites to win the College Football Playoff. As we know, the Buckeyes were destroyed by the Wolverines, causing them to sit and wait to see if other teams lost so they could back their way into the playoff. Well, that is exactly what happened as USC got pummeled by Utah in their conference championship game, allowing OSU to back into the CFP. But the Buckeyes will be without one of their key players when they take on No. 1 Georgia on New Year’s Eve.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State freshman OL, former 4-star recruit, becomes 24th Buckeye to lose Black Stripe in 2022
Another Ohio State player lost his Black Stripe on Tuesday. This time it was freshman OL Carson Hinzman. Hinzman played in The Game against Michigan this season. Hinzman was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. He originally picked Ohio State over Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, and Alabama. Hinzman was also the No. 9 IOL and No. 3 prospect from his home state of Wisconsin in his class.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
Galion Inquirer
UPCOMING CRAWFORD PARK EVENTS
Friday, December 16 6pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598. Put on your pajamas, grab a blanket, and head over to the Crawford Park District’s Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center for a family favorite holiday movie! There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, and themed activities to go with the movie. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to sign up. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Skiing and snowboarding resorts close to Columbus
Hit the slopes this winter less than an hour from Columbus at Mad River Mountain and Snow Trails.
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Field of Giant Corn Cobs in Dublin Ohio
Each giant ear of corn stands six feet three inches tall and weighs over 1500 pounds. Columbus, Ohio, artist Malcolm Cochran created this project. Previously, Cochran was a professor of sculpture at Ohio State University. The rich agricultural history of Dublin inspired him. Cochran researched the history of the plot...
