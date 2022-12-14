ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgnation.com

Ohio State a popular pick over Georgia, against the odds

According to the odds checker website, the Buckeyes are “a runaway favorite on the betting market,” and “have seen 66.7 percent of the bets” to join 2017 Alabama and 2015 Ohio State as national champs. The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (11-1) play No. 1-ranked Georgia (13-0) at...
dawgnation.com

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
uga.edu

New weather radar could be a game-changer

The radar system should improve forecasting in North Georgia. A weather radar system purchased by the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology could lead to improved weather forecasting in North Georgia – and provide both expanded educational opportunities for students and enhanced research capabilities for the two institutions.
southarkansassun.com

Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas

Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
flagpole.com

Inflation and the Pandemic’s After-effects Are 86’ing Athens Restaurants

These are hard times in the restaurant business. In 2019, there were 19,000 restaurants in Georgia, according to Karen Bremer, president and CEO of the Georgia Restaurant Association. About 60% of them closed after the pandemic hit in February, 2020; about 4,000 closed for good, she said. And for many,...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested for mail theft in Athens-Clarke County. Joseph Webb is accused of stealing letters and packages from Bogart residents over the course of several months. he has been charged with multiple counts of mail theft and financial transaction card theft.
