Community Hanukkah Celebration at The Landing in downtown Fort Walton Beach
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, Temple Beth Shalom will host their 1st Community Hanukkah Celebration event at The Landing in Downtown Fort Walton Beach. Hanukkah is the Jewish eight-day, wintertime “festival of lights,” celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting. Hanukkah begins on the evening of December 18th and...
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
‘Boxes of Hope’ food drive this Saturday in Fort Walton Beach, 250 boxes ready for families
This Saturday, December 17, the Fort Walton Beach Church of Christ is holding its second annual ‘Boxes of Hope’ drive-thru event at 232 Hollywood Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, from 9:00am-12pm (or while supplies last). They will be distributing Boxes of Hope filled with food and needed supplies. “It...
COMING SOON: New 124-room hotel coming to the Santa Rosa Mall
On December 12, 2022, the Mary Esther City Council unanimously approved a new 124-room hotel located on the south side of the Santa Rosa Mall on Hollywood Boulevard. The Extended Stay America hotel will be built behind the existing Surge Trampoline Park, just west of the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel.
$110M Refinancing Secured for Hilton Pensacola Beach and Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach Hotels in Pensacola Beach, FL
JLLs Hotels & Hospitality Group arranged financing for the hotel portfolio on behalf of Innisfree Hotels. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has arranged a $110 million refinancing for two adjacent beachfront hotels totaling 481 keys in Pensacola Beach, Florida. JLL represented the borrower, Innisfree Hotels,...
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Fort Walton Beach bans smoking in public parks and beaches within the city
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council passed an ordinance that prohibits smoking within city-owned public parks and beaches. This comes after a 3-4 year battle with the state to allow local governments to regulate smoking within public parks and beaches. In December 2021, former City...
Gulfarium hosts local foster families for annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Gulfarium hosted ‘Breakfast with Santa’ for the third year in a row for Feed Fosters of Northwest Florida with the First City Church. This event provides foster children a unique opportunity to celebrate the holidays and honor their foster families. The event...
Multiple waterspouts spotted off panhandle coast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Strong storms have led to a few waterspouts today. A warm front passing over the Panhandle today created very favorable conditions for strong, rotating storms to develop. Reports of waterspouts came in near the County Pier in Panama City Beach around 3:35pm. A waterspout was spotted off of Blue Mountain Beach around 12:45pm. There was also a report of one over the Choctawhatchee Bay around 11:30am.
Fire breaks out at historic Panama Canal lock
A small fire broke out Thursday in machines that operate the historic Miraflores Lock on the Panama Canal, which delayed the crossing of some ships but did not shut down interoceanic navigation. The fire started in a tunnel where the machinery of the lock is housed, but the other locks continued working normally, said the Panama Canal Authority.
Escambia Co. awarded $10.93 million for Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project. How does it differ from Navy Point project?
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — This week, Escambia County announced a $10.93 million award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coast Resiliency Fund to fund the construction of the Magazine Point phase of the Pensacola Bay Living Shoreline Project at NAS Pensacola. In October, the Escambia County Board of Commissioners voted 4 to […]
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
Watch: Waterspout in Choctawhatchee Bay
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Incoming storms stirred up the water in Okaloosa County Wednesday. Tiffany Bartch caught a waterspout just before noon on camera near Choctaw Beach in Freeport, Fla. Choctaw Beach is on the North side of Choctawhatchee Bay. Storms are likely Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Follow the WKRG First Alert Storm Team […]
Around the Beach December 2022
The Drip Coffee Company is hosting “Cookies with Mrs. Claus”. on Saturday, December 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event will include activities, treats, storytelling by Mrs.Claus, and more! Don’t miss the opportunity to meet Mrs. Claus while she is visiting us from the North Pole. She is an absolute delight and enchanting to engage with no matter your age! The Drip will be open that day from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Never a dull December in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
Panama City plans to improve infrastructure in the Cove
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More than four years after Hurricane Michael, Panama City is still rebuilding. Now city workers will begin making repairs in one of the oldest parts of the city. On Tuesday city commissioners approved more than $4 million for a contract to improve water and drainage systems in the Cove. The […]
Serious crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are injured after a crash on I-10 near mile marker 70 in Walton County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers a tractor trailer was traveling west on I-10 and another car was broken down on the side of the road. Troopers say the...
Sheriff: Escambia County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office seized enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people as part of "Operation Blue Christmas," Sheriff Chip Simmons announced Friday. The Escambia County Sheriff's office executed five separate search warrants over the past week beginning last Friday. Seven people have been arrested, with more...
Sean of the South: The Pensacola Police
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Pensacola. I am at Target this morning. Not far from the Winn-Dixie on Bayou Boulevard. The parking lot is swamped with black-and-white Chevy Tahoes. Lightbars on the rooftops. Push bars mounted on the bumpers. Cop cars. I walk into Target to find a gaggle of police officers, […]
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
