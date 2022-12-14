Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Grist
Europe’s biggest bank to stop funding new oil and gas
It’s Friday, December 16, and Europe’s biggest bank says it will stop financing new oil and gas projects. Following years of pressure, Europe’s largest bank says it will stop funding new oil and gas projects. London-based HSBC’s new policy, announced on Wednesday, bars new lending or finance...
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
ValueWalk
Gold Has Already Started to Run
For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Futurism
Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant
Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
freightwaves.com
Bizarro inflation is making random stuff cheap and necessities unaffordable
2022 had two sides of price changes. There was inflation for things we actually need, like rent, fuel and food. Then, there’s the random stuff we don’t really need, which became absurdly cheap. Just take a look at this week’s Consumer Price Index report, which reflects the changes...
63 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck: survey
Story at a glance Sixty-three percent of U.S. consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck last month, according to a new survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub. The findings come amid high inflation and housing costs as many Americans tighten their purse strings to help make ends meet. Although the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck…
Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults
Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
A rare Nevada flower gets ‘endangered’ status, raising questions for a proposed lithium mine
Conservation groups, concerned by the mining proposal, filed a petition to protect the flower back in 2019. On Tuesday, that effort paid off: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officially listed the species as endangered, also designating 910 acres in the Nevada desert as critical habitat for the plant. “Lithium...
CNET
Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022
Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
Cleanup is underway for the US’s second-largest tar sands oil spill. Experts say it’ll be harder than past leaks.
The second-largest tar sands oil spill in the country — which left a black pockmark on Kansas grasslands a few weeks ago — will be harder to clean compared to past oil spills. In early December, nearly 14,000 barrels of oil known as diluted bitumen spilled in north-central...
ValueWalk
The Story About Gold And The Fed’s U-Turn
What can happen while investors so stubbornly believe in the Federal Reserve‘s dovish pivot?. “Nah, he’s bluffing” – investors were initially overwhelmed by the irresistible urge to ignore the obvious. It’s been many weeks – months in some cases – since the Fed started not only...
Bonds give recession signals
Signals in the investment-grade corporate bond market suggest a recession, says market expert Adam Kobeiss, who expects continued jobs cuts and bond issuance.
solarindustrymag.com
Canadian Solar to Begin Manufacturing Modules with Up to 690 W Output
Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is starting mass production of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar modules in the first quarter of 2023. Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules have a power output of up to 690 W, and a cell conversion efficiency of around...
Daily Beast
If a Recession Is Coming, We Have a Few Months: Economist
Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), joins as a guest on the latest episode of The New Abnormal to give us an answer to the question that is on a lot of people’s minds. There’s good news and not-so-good news. “We’re not in...
eBay CEO: ‘I supported the American Rescue Plan–but a little-known provision will hurt millions of Americans who buy and sell used goods online’
If Congress doesn't act, millions of casual sellers could find themselves in trouble with the IRS, says eBay CEO Jamie Iannone.
Investors think stagflation—a 1970s style death spiral—is a bigger threat to the U.S. economy than a recession
Nearly half of big money managers don't believe the Fed will be able to stick a soft landing and worry that stagflation will be a bigger risk next year.
