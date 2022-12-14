ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Grist

Europe’s biggest bank to stop funding new oil and gas

It’s Friday, December 16, and Europe’s biggest bank says it will stop financing new oil and gas projects. Following years of pressure, Europe’s largest bank says it will stop funding new oil and gas projects. London-based HSBC’s new policy, announced on Wednesday, bars new lending or finance...
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
Truth About Cars

Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk

Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Futurism

Scientists Now Plotting First Fusion Power Plant

Following what is being hailed as a "major breakthrough" in the field of fusion energy, the US Department of Energy is attempting to drag the tech into a practical form by investing in the development of a pilot fusion plant. Earlier this month, researchers at the government-backed Lawrence Livermore National...
The Hill

63 percent of Americans say they’re living paycheck to paycheck: survey

Story at a glance Sixty-three percent of U.S. consumers reported living paycheck to paycheck last month, according to a new survey from PYMNTS and LendingClub.  The findings come amid high inflation and housing costs as many Americans tighten their purse strings to help make ends meet.  Although the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck…
The Independent

Working at 76: Inflation forces hard choice for older adults

Lenore Angey never imagined she'd have to go back to work at age 76. With an ailing husband and the highest prices she can remember for everything from milk to gasoline, the retired school lunch worker from Cleveland, Ohio, now works part time as a salesperson at a local department store to cover the costs of food and medicine. “The holidays are going to be tough, and it's not just for seniors,” said Angey, who said she was happy to get an extra 10 hours a week during the busy shopping season. “Luckily my daughter-in-law did all the cooking...
CLEVELAND, OH
CNET

Best 5-Year CD Rates for December 2022

Five-year certificates of deposit, or CDs, continue to gain popularity as a higher-yielding alternative to standard savings accounts. This is especially the case now as the Federal Reserve maintains its course to increase the federal funds rate (the most recent rate increase of 0.50%, or 50 basis points, just took place in mid-December). The national average interest rate for five-year CDs is 1.06%, compared with 0.19% for savings accounts, according to CNET's sister site Bankrate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ValueWalk

The Story About Gold And The Fed’s U-Turn

What can happen while investors so stubbornly believe in the Federal Reserve‘s dovish pivot?. “Nah, he’s bluffing” – investors were initially overwhelmed by the irresistible urge to ignore the obvious. It’s been many weeks – months in some cases – since the Fed started not only...
Fox Business

Bonds give recession signals

Signals in the investment-grade corporate bond market suggest a recession, says market expert Adam Kobeiss, who expects continued jobs cuts and bond issuance.
solarindustrymag.com

Canadian Solar to Begin Manufacturing Modules with Up to 690 W Output

Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary, CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is starting mass production of high-efficiency N-type TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar modules in the first quarter of 2023. Canadian Solar’s TOPCon modules have a power output of up to 690 W, and a cell conversion efficiency of around...
Daily Beast

If a Recession Is Coming, We Have a Few Months: Economist

Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), joins as a guest on the latest episode of The New Abnormal to give us an answer to the question that is on a lot of people’s minds. There’s good news and not-so-good news. “We’re not in...

