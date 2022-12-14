Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
Epic Games is introducing a new child-friendly account type to make online play safer
Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys will take advantage of new "cabined accounts."
Couple Discovers “Secret” Livestream on Hotel TV That’s Seriously Creeping TikTok Out
In a TikTok that looks like a scene from a scary movie or a strange psychological thriller, a user on the platform by the name of Darby (@darbyjjones) went viral for uploading a horrifying clip. In the video, she shows how an image of what appears to be a live...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect can’t catch a break with Warzone 2 stream snipers
Dr Disrespect has encountered numerous stream snipers in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, so he edited a compilation video filled with noteworthy highlights. Cheating tactics have plagued online shooters for years, with crafty users always finding ways to one-up the competition by unconventional means. One such tactic involves stream sniping,...
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met
The Twitch streamer said she became MrBeast's girlfriend after meeting the world's most-followed YouTuber while he was on a visit to South Africa.
yankodesign.com
This futuristic-looking phone controller puts a literal spin on shooting videos
Many of us today use our smartphones not only to take pictures but also to record videos. Some even use their mobile devices to play games that require them to point their phones’ cameras at certain things or people. In fact, some think that this kind of augmented reality or AR experience could become more commonplace in the future. Holding our phones in our hands for these seems like the most natural way to use them, but they might not be the most efficient nor the safest. Monopods, a.k.a. the notorious selfie sticks, at one point became so popular exactly because of that, while phone gimbals also started popping to give budding filmmakers a hand. AR gamers, however, don’t neatly fit these groups, so this concept of a gun-shaped phone controller tries to envision what their future could look like, presuming this type of gaming actually takes off.
The Meteoric Rise of Free Streaming Channels: A Special Report
FAST has captured the imagination of the content industry in 2022. Seeing revenues growing among early adopters of the format has whetted the appetite of other content owners, with an ever-increasing number of channels available as media firms ensure they don’t miss out on a new revenue stream. With more attention being paid to what FAST can offer, Variety Intelligence Platform is proud to release the fourth version of its “Life in the FAST Lane” special report, presented by leading FAST channel creator Amagi. Simply put, FAST offers content owners a way to further monetize their assets and generate revenues with...
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
Netflix could add more ad-supported tiers — what that means for you
Netflix could offer more ad-supported subscription tiers, but it might not be for a while yet.
knowtechie.com
TikTok is now testing a full-screen horizontal mode
TikTok is testing a new display mode that will allow users to flip their phones and watch videos in horizontal (landscape) mode. The feature, first noticed by TechCrunch, seems limited to a small number of accounts. TikTok has since confirmed the feature is being tested. According to reports, users will...
knowtechie.com
Instagram finally adds better way to get back lost accounts
Instagram announced today that it is increasing its focus on helping users get back into lost and hacked accounts. Revealed in a blog post, the Meta-owned platform states the new option is a “comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.”. These issues include...
How the Hell Is ‘Wednesday’ So Freaking Popular?
The Addams house might be a museum, but basically everyone in the world has come to see ’em. At least, a whole lot of people have watched Wednesday, Netflix and Tim Burton’s dark comedy inspired by The Addams Family. This week, the series became the streamer’s second most popular English language series, behind only Stranger Things Season 4. The pigtail braid enthusiast might’ve built her brand as an outcast, but now it seems she’s the belle of the ball—or, in this show’s case, “Rave’N Dance.”Once again, it seems algorithmic thinking has paid off. Wednesday might not be the most original...
Singles are creating 'Dating Wrapped' PowerPoint presentations to capture their year in relationships modeled after Spotify Wrapped playlists
One creator said making the slideshow was "truly one of the most depressing things" she's ever done.
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
knowtechie.com
Amazon will pay you $2 a month to monitor your phone
Amazon has a new feature in its Shopper Panel that pays users $2 a month to monitor their phones. The Ad Verification program is part of the invite-only Amazon Shopper Panel program. When users opt-in, it allows Amazon to track which ads the user sees as they use their device.
knowtechie.com
Twitter shutting down Substack-like Revue platform
Twitter announced it is shutting down its Substack-like newsletter platform, Revue. According to the company, users will no longer have access as of January 18, 2023. The service will shut down, and all data will be deleted on the same day. Twitter bought the Substack-like newsletter platform in early 2021....
knowtechie.com
Meta brings Twitter-like Notes feature to Instagram
Meta is adding a new way to connect with friends on Instagram with the release of the Twitter-like Notes feature. The company shared a few ways that it’s looking to expand Instagram in a blog post earlier this week. The most notable feature is one that’s rolling out now called Notes.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new WhatsApp feature
The new Avatars feature enables you to make your app more personal without using your photos
