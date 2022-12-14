Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Burnsville missed out on the state meet last year in the new format
The Burnsville Nordic ski teams were left off the state trails last winter, having no qualifiers out of Section 1 under the new format.
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
Commentary: Happy holidays and updates from city hall
How about those Minnesota Vikings! They are off to a tremendous start. Unfortunately, I’ve watched them for too many years to get too excited. We Vikings fans always wonder what disappointment is waiting around the corner. I hope I’m wrong, and we keep having a fabulous season. Skol!
Man reflects on surviving electrocution in Prior Lake
It was Dec. 3, 2021 when Ken Clark was hanging Christmas lights for his job with Subzero Exterior Services in Prior Lake when the pole he was using to hang lights in a tree came into contact with a high voltage power line, electrocuting him and knocking him unconscious. The...
Area School closing and late start information 12/15/22
12-15-22 — Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools will be closed today. Randolph schools are closed today, and Kenyon Wannamnigo schools are closed today as well. The Northfield Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15,...
Minnesota Man Has been Making Giant Candy Canes for his Neighborhood for 20 Years
I love seeing all of the houses all decked out for the holidays! It's so fun seeing how creative people are and seeing the lights under the snow is super pretty. But I really want to see some of these giant candy canes around Rochester next year, these are awesome! They're made by a Minnesota man and he's been doing it for 20 years.
Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certifies levy, approves final 2022-23 budget
The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board certified its levy after a Truth in Taxation presentation and unanimously approved the 2022-23 final budget at its latest meeting Monday, Dec. 12. Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services for PLSAS, presented to the board a background of the levy, school funding, adjustments...
Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approves 18.5% levy increase
After small or no levy increases over the last couple of years, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved a 18.5% levy increase last week, over $7.5 million more than the 2022 levy. Ahead of the Truth in Taxation meeting, district officials made it known that the district had a 6.15% reduction...
Minnesota weather: Roads slick as snow wraps up Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There are slick spots on the roads Friday morning as light snow continues to fall across much of the region. Roads are listed as partially or completely covered in snow on MnDOT's website in the Twin Cities metro and beyond, which is causing issues early Friday for motorists. Several crashes and spin-outs have been reported across the metro area – similar to conditions Thursday morning.
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
Shakopee High School Choir builds program back as pandemic wanes
Over the last few years, choir programs have faced the unique challenges of teaching classes and performing concerts during a pandemic. But now, well into this school year, the Shakopee High School Choir is finding ways to regrow the program and strengthen connections both on and off stage. The choir...
City of Prior Lake seeks community input on new playground design at Ponds Park
The Ponds Park playground in Prior Lake will soon be getting a much needed makeover to meet today’s modern needs, and the city needs the community’s input to help decide which playground it should build. There are three options to choose from in a community survey on the...
Where the heck it was
The correct answer to the quiz was the KinderCare Learning Center at 2800 Corporate Pl. in Chanhassen. Paulette Tomashko, Jeff Lineburg and Wanda May Hoskins guessed correctly!
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
Obituary for Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson
Luvurne "Luv" Joan Johnson-Acheson, age 82, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on December 5, 2022. Luvurne was born on February 27, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN to Martin Peter and Marcella Evelyn Dvorak-Johnson. She was the third of six children, grew up in Richfield, in the house her Father built and graduated from Richfield High School in 1958. She met her first husband, Kirby Charles Stewart on a blind date in June 1958. They were married in 1959 and bought a house in Richfield. They were blessed with two daughters, Suzanne Luvurne Stewart and Nancy Ann Stewart. They soon had a house built in Bloomington and lived there for seven years. In 1973, they decided to move out to the country and built a house in Prior Lake. They both were very involved in the building of both homes and did much of the work themselves. Luvurne and Kirby divorced a couple of years later. Luvurne lived in that house until the day she passed away.
Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Brooklyn Park mayor-elect wants to bridge differences
Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park both made history in the November elections as both Twin Cities suburbs elected Black mayors. Brooklyn Center is a first-ring suburb outside Minneapolis. Brooklyn Park is the sixth largest city in Minnesota, also located north of downtown Minneapolis. April Graves will become Brooklyn Center’s first...
