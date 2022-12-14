ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Michael Rainey Jr. Says He Relates to Tariq in 1 Major Way

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Power Book II: Ghost centers on the life of 18-year-old Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.). In the months following his father, James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s (Omari Hardwick) death, Tariq navigates his work as a drug dealer and his life as a college student.

Rainey is very different from his Ghost character , but the actor says he relates to Tariq in one major way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxNZE_0jiSQmCo00
Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | Starz

Michael Rainey Jr. didn’t think anyone would watch ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ at first

Over the course of the original Power , Tariq became one of the most hated characters on the TV show. Therefore, when news hit that he would be leading a spinoff series, Rainey wasn’t convinced that anyone would watch the show.

“Man it’s crazy… ’cause when they first told me they were gonna give me the show and base the show around my character I was just like, ‘What are you thinking? Like I don’t understand… what is it the thought process behind this, no one likes Tariq? What are y’all talking about? Like no one is gonna watch me’” he told Digital Spy .

Now the tables have turned. Despite his mistakes and stepbacks, fans are now fully on Tariq’s side.

Michael Rainey Jr. says he relates to Tariq in one major way

Though Rainey is nothing like his character in real life, the actor does say that he relates to the college student/drug dealer in one major way. “Tariq always, like I said, where I relate to Tariq in a way where he’s just observing everything, and he like keeps everything he needs to observe before he needs to make his move,” he said on a recent episode of The Crew Has It . “Sometimes he doesn’t and moves too fast, which comes with being young, but he’s three steps ahead like Kanan taught him.”

Being observant is what helped keep Tariq alive and out of jail for long stints of time. However, as the steaks get higher, he will have to move differently.

Related

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: 1 of the Most Hated Characters on the Show Could Appear in More Spinoffs

Here’s what we know about ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Thus far, Starz has remained silent about a release date for the third season of Ghost . It’s becoming increasingly frustrating for the cast, crew, and fans because filming for the beloved series wrapped back in Aug. 2022. As it stands, it will be more than a year between season releases since Season 2 debuted in Nov. 2021.

However, Rainey has hinted at Tariq’s headspace. Without a real mentor and still under Monet Tejada’s (Mary J. Blige), he will be dealing with quite a lot.

“I just know that Tariq’s going to be making some money, and obviously, he’s going to be fighting a lot because he’s trying to figure out what’s going on with Lauren and how her situation went because he doesn’t really know what happened,”  Rainey told PopSugar . “Then, like we said, between Brayden and Effie, they’re trying to hold that truth for him. So that’s going to be another thing to unfold. It’s going to be a lot going on.”

Fans hope that Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 will debut in Spring 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Nicki Aycox Dies: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Was 47

Nicki Aycox, an actor known for her recurring role on Supernatural, has died. She was 47. The confirmation of Aycox’s death was made by her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky in a Facebook post. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she shared. Aycox appeared on Supernatural between 2006 and 2008 in the role of Meg Masters and shared scenes with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Supernatural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

The ‘Godfather Of Harlem’ Refuses To Be Caged In Season 3 Trailer

Godfather Of Harlem has released the official trailer for the highly-anticipated third season. Based on a true story, Forest Whitaker stars as infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson who works to regain control of his 1960’s neighborhood that he found in shambles after he returned from an 11-year prison bid. The acclaimed drama is set to return on Jan. 15, 2023, on the newly branded MGM+, formerly known as Epix.More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 TrailerKeke Palmer Shares "Life-Changing" Sex Advice From Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg, Cedric The Entertainer To Star In Mario Van Peebles Western, 'Outlaws' Godfather...
Essence

Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'

We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington is trending, and all of America just had one collective heart attack

Seeing one of your favorite celebrities make an unexpected appearance on Twitter’s trending column often means something awful has happened. So, when Denzel Washington, universally regarded as one of the world’s finest actors, randomly popped up on the list an hour or so ago, a nation held its breath.
IndieWire

Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon

Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
TVLine

Gen V Gets Bloody in The Boys Spinoff Teaser — Plus, Supernatural Favorite, Jason Ritter and More Join Series

As if college isn’t a tumultuous enough time, the students in The Boys‘ university-set spinoff Gen V are also facing the special kind of challenges that come with being a supe. Like, a lot of blood. So. Much. Blood. The above first look — revealed at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday — introduces America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” per the official synopsis. Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair...
Distractify

Is the Will Smith-Led Runaway Slave Drama 'Emancipation' in Black and White?

For the most part, Oscar winner Will Smith (King Richard) has been pretty quiet since he slapped Oscars host and Emmy winner Chris Rock (Grown Ups) at the 2022 Academy Awards. The surreal moment felt like a fever dream, and it sparked both internet discourse and a slew of memes. But we're not here to talk about that controversial debacle; we're here to talk about Will Smith's leap back into the limelight — more specifically, his first post-slap film.
LOUISIANA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

242K+
Followers
123K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy