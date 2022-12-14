ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Chelsea and Tottenham in transfer battle for USA World Cup star Weston McKennie with cash-strapped Juventus keen to sell

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

CHELSEA and Tottenham are eyeing a raid on cash-strapped Italian giants Juventus for USA World Cup star Weston McKennie, according to reports.

The midfielder, 24, impressed for the USA in Qatar, featuring in all three group games, as well as the round of 16 defeat to Holland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYdTS_0jiSQbUp00
McKennie is on the radar of Spurs and Chelsea Credit: Getty

His performances have allegedly put him on the radar of Premier League clubs.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, McKennie is one of a number of players Juve are looking to offload in the January transfer window.

Tottenham, Chelsea and German giants Borussia Dortmund are said to be keen.

A transfer away from the Old Lady would bring an end to McKennie's two-year stay in Italy.

He moved to Juve from German side Schalke in 2020 on an initial loan, which was later made permanent for £17.6million.

McKennie could be seen as a long-term replacement for Dortmund's star man Jude Bellingham.

The 19-year-old lit up the World Cup with England and has been linked with a near £130m move away from Germany, with English and Spanish clubs interested.

A move to the Premier League looks more likely for Bellingham, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City circling.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON THE WORLD CUP

McKennie has featured 16 times for Juve so far this season, with 11 of those appearances coming in the Serie A.

He has managed to net three goals and assist one across all competitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXezW_0jiSQbUp00
McKennie's Serie A stats

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
CBS Sports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved

FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
The Associated Press

France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — A cold virus is running through the France squad ahead of the World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday, affecting at least three players in the squad. Coach Didier Deschamps said two players with symptoms, defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot, were isolated earlier this week and didn’t play in France’s 2-0 semifinal win over Morocco.
CBS Sports

World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe

This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
New York Post

Fernando Santos fired by Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup drama

Portugal’s dramatic 2022 World Cup run has been punctuated with their head coach getting axed. Fernando Santos was dumped by Portugal on Thursday after the team was eliminated by Morocco, 1-0, in the World Cup quarterfinals, the second straight game in which Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting lineup. Santos, 68, took over as Portugal’s coach following the 2014 World Cup after the team fired Paulo Bento. Santos coached Greece from 2010-14. In 2016, Santos led Portugal to a UEFA European Championship title, the country’s first major international trophy. Portugal was then eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16 at the...
Variety

Qatar May Have Pulled Off Its World Cup Feat, but Was It Worth Hundreds of Billions?

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes to a close with Argentina and France facing off Sunday in the lavish golden bowl-shaped Lusail Stadium, pundits are beginning to deliver their verdicts on whether the first World Cup held in the Middle East will be remembered as a success. The prevailing consensus seems to be that, yes, Qatar scored the intended goal. Yet, at such an exorbitant cost, was it worth it? It was a rocky road to kickoff for the minuscule gas-rich Gulf nation, which came under fire from Western media for its abuse of migrant workers, discrimination of LGBTQ...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
912K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy