ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Hill, TN

UPDATE: Authorities identify worker killed in industrial accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhurM_0jiSPbSc00

UPDATE: The man who was killed in an industrial accident on Dec. 14 at the Cardinal Glass Plant in Church Hill has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap.

---

Original Story

An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass plant was killed in an industrial accident Wednesday morning at the Cardinal Glass plant in Church Hill.

At 8:04 a.m. Wednesday first responders were dispatched to the Cardinal Glass Plant at 700 Cardinal Way in Church Hill. According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch radio communications an employee had been crushed by equipment.

Cardinal Glass later confirmed that the worker had been killed, although the worker’s name wasn’t released, nor were any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cardinal Glass spokesman Jon Austin issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”

The name of the victim hadn’t been released as of the Review’s press deadline Wednesday night.

The accident is being investigated by TOSHA (Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration). Typically it takes TOSHA 8-10 weeks to release the findings of an industrial accident investigation.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Kingsport man drove through yards, shot at police during pursuit

(WJHL) — Smyth County authorities arrested a man accused of shooting at authorities and leading police on a pursuit early Monday morning. A release from the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office states that deputies and Marion police officers began pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to an armed robbery at 3 a.m. The chase occurred throughout […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family cleans up home on West Sullivan Street

The owner of a lot on West Sullivan Street — along with members of his family — cleaned up the property Monday morning, two weeks after city officials ordered him to do so. Chief building official Keith Bruner said that Robert Larkins had two weeks to get rid of a camper, vans and other junk on the lot or the city would do so itself. The deadline for removal was Friday. On Monday morning, Kingsport Buildings and Code officials were at the property, and the family removed all the belongings from the lot. City officials said they would not comment due to ongoing litigation.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Woman hospitalized after crash on I-26 Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) has released new details in a crash that I-26 Westbound for a time on Saturday. A release from the KPD states that a black Chrysler PT Cruiser veered off the right side of the interstate around 7:30 p.m. near mile marker 7.2. According to police, the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Dog saves owner from Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ellen Hanson said her 14-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Sir Scruffy, saved her from death in the apartment fire off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive last Wednesday. The apartment fire displaced 26 people, according to the American Red Cross. Hanson told News Channel 11 her dog’s barking woke her up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

KPD investigating ‘serious injury’ crash on I-26

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wymt.com

Missing Bell County man found dead

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton, 70, was reported missing on Monday. The cause of death is still under investigation.
BELL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

THP: Driver life-flighted after roll-over crash on I-81 N

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An overturned vehicle on I-81 N in Blountville Friday afternoon closed the northbound lanes, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). TDOT reported the incident at 2:06 p.m. near mile marker 71. The agency’s live SmartWay map reports congestion in the area in both the northbound and southbound lanes. As […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

KPD: 1 dead, 3 injured in early morning I-81 crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators released new details surrounding a fatal Thursday morning crash that left both lanes of Interstate 81 closed. According to a release from the agency, KPD traffic officers were already at the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 North around 7:30 a.m. as traffic slowed in […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bluff City man sentenced for construction company wire fraud

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Bluff City man is facing just over two years of prison after fraudulently transferring over $344,000 from a Johnson City construction company. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Jack Vicars, 49, of Bluff City was sentenced to 27 months in prison […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Kayaker recovered near The Sinks

GATLINBURG, TN -- Water level receded in the Little River overnight making it possible for National Park Service rangers to recover the body of 61-year-old Carl Keaney of Knoxville, TN. On Friday, December 16, Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that Keaney disappeared underwater while kayaking above...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy