UPDATE: Authorities identify worker killed in industrial accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill

UPDATE: The man who was killed in an industrial accident on Dec. 14 at the Cardinal Glass Plant in Church Hill has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap.

---

Original Story

An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass plant was killed in an industrial accident Wednesday morning at the Cardinal Glass plant in Church Hill.

At 8:04 a.m. Wednesday first responders were dispatched to the Cardinal Glass Plant at 700 Cardinal Way in Church Hill. According to Hawkins County Central Dispatch radio communications an employee had been crushed by equipment.

Cardinal Glass later confirmed that the worker had been killed, although the worker’s name wasn’t released, nor were any circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cardinal Glass spokesman Jon Austin issued the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”

The name of the victim hadn’t been released as of the Review’s press deadline Wednesday night.

The accident is being investigated by TOSHA (Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration). Typically it takes TOSHA 8-10 weeks to release the findings of an industrial accident investigation.