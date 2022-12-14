ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

EXPLAINER: How do parties and states set presidential votes?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Even before President Joe Biden told Democrats his preference for reordering the presidential primary calendar, states began balking. Officials in Iowa, the leadoff voting state for 40 years, noted a state law mandating that its caucuses take place at least eight days before any other nominating contest. In New Hampshire, the site of the first-in-the-nation primary for more than a century, a state law requires that its presidential primary be held first by at least a week.
Oregon judge halts voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge handed guns rights advocates a victory Thursday and placed a new, voter-approved ban on high-capacity magazines that was intended to curtail mass shootings on hold until questions about its constitutionality can be decided. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio released the written ruling...
DOJ sues Arizona over shipping container use on U.S.-Mexico border

The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed suit against the state of Arizona, alleging that the construction of a semi-permanent “wall” along the border with Mexico made with shipping containers is trespassing on federal land. The suit named Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, adjutant general of the Arizona...
Oysters sold at Publix linked to norovirus outbreak

FLORIDA — A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Thursday. A multistate norovirus outbreak has been linked to raw oysters from Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced. The CDC said as...
