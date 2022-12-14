ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes

A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
DE SOTO, MO
KMOV

Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success

(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s

(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

2023 Jefferson County budget moving along

(Hillsboro) The 2023 Jefferson County budget was read and passed for the first time at the Jefferson County Council meeting on Monday night. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says the budget is around 100 million dollars and includes around 31 million for general revenue. Gannon says sales tax numbers are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shop With A Cop Four Wheeler Given Away On J-98

(Farmington) Dennis Burns is the owner of a new youth four wheeler. The four wheeler was donated to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for it’s Shop With A Cop program by Midwest Sports Center and J-98. The sheriff’s department sold chances for the four wheeler throughout the year, and then joined us on the radio today to choose the winner. Shop With a Cop will take place Friday at the Farmington Walmart. Lora Henson with the sheriff’s department says it should be quite the morning.
republicmonitor.com

MoDOT to phase out welcome signs

A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
PERRYVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Vehicle pursuit, crash on I-70 near Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, shutting down the highway for hours. At 3:30 p.m., St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Information provided to detectives led them to believe the occupants of the vehicle were wanted for various felonies, according to police.
BRIDGETON, MO
FOX 2

Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase

ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dittmer man arrested and charged with vehicle theft and more

(Dittmer) Earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Dittmer man for stealing a motor vehicle and setting it on fire. Lieutenant Matt Moore says Davon Yount is believed to be a persistent offender as he is wanted in several other vehicle theft cases. Yount is...
DITTMER, MO
mymoinfo.com

Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed

(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
BONNE TERRE, MO

