mymoinfo.com
Electrical Connection Has Backed Shop with a Cop in St. Francois County Since the Beginning
(Farmington) A record number of children will be helped this year through the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program. Hundreds of children were met by a law enforcement member from either the sheriff’s department, city police departments or other first responders on Friday morning at Walmart in Farmington.
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMOV
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
mymoinfo.com
Iron County Man Indicted For Fire on Government Land & Assault on Forestry Official
(Cape Girardeau) A man from Iron County has been indicted on charges that accuse him of starting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a law enforcement officer. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Lucas G. Henson appeared in U.S. District Court in Cape...
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
mymoinfo.com
Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s
(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
kfmo.com
Bismarck Man Struck by SUV on I55
(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Bismarck, 73 year old Terrence L. Ruck, is suffering serious injuries. He was hurt during a crash on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County while standing next to a pick up that was parked on the side of the highway following a previous accident it was involved in. Highway Patrol reports the crash that injured Ruck took place Wednesday morning at 12:41 just south of McNutt Street. An SUV, driven by a man from Perryville, 48 year old John T. Bishop, struck the front of the parked truck causing it's door to strike Ruck. After the collision both the truck and the SUV went off the left side of the road crashing into the cable median barrier. Ruck was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis, Bishop was not injured.
mymoinfo.com
2023 Jefferson County budget moving along
(Hillsboro) The 2023 Jefferson County budget was read and passed for the first time at the Jefferson County Council meeting on Monday night. Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon says the budget is around 100 million dollars and includes around 31 million for general revenue. Gannon says sales tax numbers are...
mymoinfo.com
Shop With A Cop Four Wheeler Given Away On J-98
(Farmington) Dennis Burns is the owner of a new youth four wheeler. The four wheeler was donated to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for it’s Shop With A Cop program by Midwest Sports Center and J-98. The sheriff’s department sold chances for the four wheeler throughout the year, and then joined us on the radio today to choose the winner. Shop With a Cop will take place Friday at the Farmington Walmart. Lora Henson with the sheriff’s department says it should be quite the morning.
republicmonitor.com
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
Vehicle pursuit, crash on I-70 near Bridgeton
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A vehicle pursuit ended in a crash on westbound Interstate 70 in St. Louis County, shutting down the highway for hours. At 3:30 p.m., St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Drug Enforcement attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Information provided to detectives led them to believe the occupants of the vehicle were wanted for various felonies, according to police.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Man accused of stealing, burning vehicle in Jefferson County
A man accused of stealing and burning a vehicle in Jefferson County is behind bars.
Homicide suspect arrested after high-speed police chase
ST. LOUIS – Several local police departments were involved in a high-speed chase from St. Louis County into the city Thursday morning. A suspect wanted for a homicide was eventually taken into custody. Officers were chasing the SUV from south St. Louis County into St. Louis City. There were several attempts to stop the vehicle […]
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Missouri Woman Shares Video of a Black Bear at Her Back Door
If someone knocks on your door, it's best to look and see who it is before you open. That was especially true for a Jefferson County, Missouri woman who shared video of a black bear who was lurking right outside of her back door. KMOV out of St. Louis shared...
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
mymoinfo.com
Dittmer man arrested and charged with vehicle theft and more
(Dittmer) Earlier this month, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Dittmer man for stealing a motor vehicle and setting it on fire. Lieutenant Matt Moore says Davon Yount is believed to be a persistent offender as he is wanted in several other vehicle theft cases. Yount is...
mymoinfo.com
Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed
(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
