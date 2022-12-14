Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
(Farmington) The Walmart Super Center in Farmington was full of youngsters and first respondors this morning as day one of the St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program took place. Sheriff Dan Bullock says it was a great morning for everyone involved. The sheriff says they couldn’t do this...
mymoinfo.com
Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s
(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
mymoinfo.com
Electrical Connection Has Backed Shop with a Cop in St. Francois County Since the Beginning
(Farmington) A record number of children will be helped this year through the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program. Hundreds of children were met by a law enforcement member from either the sheriff’s department, city police departments or other first responders on Friday morning at Walmart in Farmington.
KYTV
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
mymoinfo.com
Shop With A Cop Four Wheeler Given Away On J-98
(Farmington) Dennis Burns is the owner of a new youth four wheeler. The four wheeler was donated to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for it’s Shop With A Cop program by Midwest Sports Center and J-98. The sheriff’s department sold chances for the four wheeler throughout the year, and then joined us on the radio today to choose the winner. Shop With a Cop will take place Friday at the Farmington Walmart. Lora Henson with the sheriff’s department says it should be quite the morning.
mymoinfo.com
2022 Has Been A Good Year For Shared Blessings
(Bonne Terre) Another year is almost in the books for Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre. Shelly Bess sits on the board of directors for Shared Blessings and was the executive director for many years. She says 2022 has been a very good year for the group. But...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber Honors Chief Baker
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker at it’s meeting on Thursday. Baker is retiring after nearly 40 years with the department. The chamber announced that it would be dedicating a park bench in his honor that would be located near the police department. Baker says he’s humbled by the recognition.
mymoinfo.com
Iron County Man Indicted For Fire on Government Land & Assault on Forestry Official
(Cape Girardeau) A man from Iron County has been indicted on charges that accuse him of starting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a law enforcement officer. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Lucas G. Henson appeared in U.S. District Court in Cape...
theijnews.com
Wash. Co. Industrial Development Authority Announces Hiring of New Consulting Director
Washington County – December 12, 2022 - Last month, the Board of Directors for the Washington County Industrial Development Authority, locally recognized as the ‘I.D.A.’, approved the hiring of Mrs. Jaclyn Rowe as Consulting Director. Mrs. Rowe joins the organization part-time to serve as its new Consulting...
KMOV
No home for the holiday: local family scammed, forced out of their house
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All one local mom wanted for the holidays was a home to call their own. But only after she and her kids moved into a dream house did she learn, she was scammed and they were instead, being tossed in the cold. “I thought it...
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve COVID-19 level rises to high community level, Perry County is low
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,144 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 42 more, or a 0.6 percent increase from the previous week’s 7,102 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 11 new cases of...
myleaderpaper.com
Richwoods woman allegedly steals tools from De Soto-area homes
A 45-year-old Richwoods woman was arrested for allegedly stealing tools from homes in the 7500 block of Hwy. H and the 12000 block of Calico Drive. The two homes neighbor each other near the intersection west of De Soto, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies were called to...
mymoinfo.com
Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed
(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
kfmo.com
Madison County Crash
(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.
mymoinfo.com
Washington-Franklin 4th Graders Show Off Rube Goldberg Machines
(Farmington) 4th graders at Washington-Franklin Elementary School in Farmington had fun showing off a recent science project. Teacher Maddy Ramsey says this was a really entertaining project the students seemed to enjoy. Students at Washington-Franklin Elementary and the rest of the students in the Farmington School District will begin their...
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Students Play The Game Of Life
(Fredericktown) Eighth grade students in the Fredericktown School District are now more prepared for the future, after playing the Game of Life this week. The Game of Life was a collaborative effort between the district, the Madison County Chamber and the Fredericktown community as a whole. Beth Simmons is the president of the chamber. She says they were awarded a grant that allowed them to bring the eighth graders in and have them make decisions for themselves about what it takes to prepare for life beyond school, starting with the choice of a career path.
advantagenews.com
Student struck near Alton Middle School
An Alton Middle School student suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle along College Avenue Wednesday afternoon. The child was found lying to the side of the roadway by school personnel and other witnesses and was assisted until first responders arrived on the scene. The injuries were called non-life threatening.
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri demands her to payback pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid. Florissant woman in a bind after the State of Missouri …. A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because...
Indictment: Iron County man set fires in national forest, pointed crossbow at Forest Service officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — An Iron County man has been indicted on accusations that he started fires in Mark Twain National Forest and pointed a crossbow at a Forest Service officer. Lucas G. Henson, 36, was indicted on Dec. 6 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson...
Comments / 0