Iron County Courthouse Historic Renovation Project Looks Great
(Ironton) About five years ago, work began on a major undertaking at the Iron County Courthouse in Ironton. The old structure, first built in 1860, had throughout it’s many years, various renovation jobs but those many different renovations had eventually hid the historic buildings’ original look. Well now...
Festus recreational marijuana sales tax issue
(Festus) Festus residents will decide if a three-cent tax will be imposed on the sale of recreational marijuana in the city limits. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says this tax would be added to the Missouri state sales tax that will be charged. Camp says the additional monies would simply...
Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company
Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday that will help customers of a Boonville-based propane company that has stopped making deliveries and responding to communication. The post Governor signs order to help customers of Mid-Missouri gas company appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A kangaroo hopped its way through a Jefferson County neighborhood on Sunday morning. Leaving her High Ridge driveway, Julia Hidemann met her new, rather exotic, neighbor. You can see in a video from Hidemann the kangaroo hopping up the road. She said it went up...
Electrical Connection Has Backed Shop with a Cop in St. Francois County Since the Beginning
(Farmington) A record number of children will be helped this year through the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop program. Hundreds of children were met by a law enforcement member from either the sheriff’s department, city police departments or other first responders on Friday morning at Walmart in Farmington.
Glen Carbon Board approves final site plan for Olive Garden at Orchard Town Center
The Glen Carbon Village Board on Dec. 13 approved the final site plan for the construction of an Olive Garden Restaurant at the Orchard Town Center. The restaurant will be constructed on the Governor’s Parkway side of the center, adjacent to 54th Street. The board approved the plans with two variances allowing for a reduction in parking spaces and a reduction in the number of streetside trees on the lot.
St. Francois County Shop With A Cop A Big Success
Missouri Mayor Plans For $500 Stimulus Checks, Budget From $5 Million Pot
Missouri Mayor Jones announced a proposal for $500 stimulus checks to come from the state’s $5 million pot. Particularly in the town of St. Louis, these checks will be directed to families with low income, says MARCA. On December 9, Missouri Mayor Tishaura Jones announced a proposal for stimulus...
Ste. Genevieve COVID-19 level rises to high community level, Perry County is low
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,144 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 42 more, or a 0.6 percent increase from the previous week’s 7,102 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 11 new cases of...
MoDOT to phase out welcome signs
A familiar road sign feature will be a thing of the past in the coming years. The green and white population signs welcoming motorists to the state’s cities and counties will be phasing out when they reach the end of their service life by the Missouri Department of Transportation..
Northwest schools Teacher Proud Tuesday’s
(Jefferson County) Northwest, as well as schools across St. Louis in conjunction with Education Plus, have been recognizing teachers on Teacher Proud Tuesday. Northwest School District Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hecktor says this is a great way to celebrate teachers and the hard work they put forth in the classroom. My...
Farmington Chamber Honors Chief Baker
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce honored Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker at it’s meeting on Thursday. Baker is retiring after nearly 40 years with the department. The chamber announced that it would be dedicating a park bench in his honor that would be located near the police department. Baker says he’s humbled by the recognition.
Circle K Fuel Day offers 40 cents off for Missouri, Illinois drivers
ST. LOUIS — Circle K announced they will be offering 40 cents off per gallon during Circle K Fuel Day Friday. Tomorrow, Dec. 16, more than 300 locations across Missouri, Illinois and Iowa will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.
Madison County Crash
(Madison County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Washington, Missouri, is suffering serious injuries after a one vehicle crash in Madison County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place Wednesday at 5:30 pm as a car driven by 20 year old Emma A. Henry, of St. Louis, was headed north on Highway 67, 7 miles south of Fredericktown. It ran off the right side of the road, struck a driveway, and rolled over. Neither Henry or the 17 year old male were wearing a seat belt during the crash. The teen was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis while Henry was transported to Madison Medical Center at Fredericktown.
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
Iron County Man Indicted For Fire on Government Land & Assault on Forestry Official
(Cape Girardeau) A man from Iron County has been indicted on charges that accuse him of starting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest and assaulting a law enforcement officer. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says 36-year-old Lucas G. Henson appeared in U.S. District Court in Cape...
Missouri asks woman to pay back pandemic funds
A Florissant woman is facing a real struggle because of the State of Missouri’s push to force her to repay pandemic unemployment funds; the state says she was overpaid.
Union pursuing new east-side roundabout
Union is starting the lengthy process of building its second roundabout on Denmark Road. The Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, gave initial approval Dec. 5 to seeking a federal surface transportation grant for a roundabout project at the intersection of Progress Parkway and Denmark Road, located just south of Highway 50. The full board approved the request Monday.
Transgender Inmate Scheduled To Be Executed
(Potosi) Missouri could execute a transgender person next month. Amber McLaughlin, formerly Scott McLaughlin, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on January 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The 49-year-old was given the death sentence for the 2003 stabbing death of an ex-girlfriend in Earth City. McLaughlin...
Teen dies in Jefferson County crash
A 17-year-old boy died Wednesday morning in a Jefferson County highway crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
