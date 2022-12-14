ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

By Cutting Non-Elimination Legs, The Amazing Race Commits to Consequences

Season 34 of The Amazing Race is great not only because of what’s in the competition, but also because of what isn’t. For the first time, the producers have removed non-elimination legs, which has created some of the most nail-biting episodes in years. The entire reality competition genre could learn from this example.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Looper

The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity

In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More

Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mob Wives’ on Paramount+, A Housewives Show Where All The Women Are Affiliated With The Mafia

When VH1’s Mob Wives first premiered in 2011, it was set up to be a more dangerous version of a Real Housewives show, the women were all wives or daughters of legit mafiosos and they were every bit as hard as the men in their lives; they lived by a code of silence and violence. But with so much silence about the most fascinating thing about them, would the show be any good? Well, it lasted six seasons, and you can watch them all on Paramount+ now, so you can see for yourself.
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)

“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
Elite Daily

Jenna Ortega’s Beauty Evolution From Disney Star To Gothic Queen

The former Disney star has been booked and busy this year: From her role in the reboot of the classic horror movie Scream to everyone’s favorite sulky, death-obsessed teen, Wednesday Addams. In real life, her beauty looks have been just as noteworthy — and they just keep getting better. READ MORE.
Elite Daily

Doritos After Dark Review: Trying Sweet Chili Chicken Bites & More

Doritos are already a go-to late-night snack, but the company is taking it to the next level with a Doritos After Dark ghost kitchen. Yep, it’s just like it sounds — crave-worthy snack foods like chicken bites and nachos, all made with Doritos. The limited-time creations will be available from Dec. 16 to Dec. 21 in select cities, and I had a chance to taste the entire Doritos After Dark menu. This review dives into each dish made with different Doritos flavors so you know exactly what to expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy