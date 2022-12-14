ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Honored With U.S. Postage Stamp

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Late civil rights leader and U.S. representative John Lewis will be honored on a postage stamp debuting next year.

According to NPR , the U.S. Postal Service announced the Lewis stamp on Tuesday (December 13), which "celebrates the life and legacy" of the activist who fought against segregation and other injustices during the Jim Crow era.

"Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s. Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call 'good trouble,'" USPS said in a news release.

Alongside Martin Luther King Jr . and other civil rights leaders, Lewis led a march from Selma to Montgomery, protesting for voting rights in what became known as "Bloody Sunday" after Alabama troopers attacked peaceful demonstrators.

Lewis' public service dates back to when he was a young student and became a member of the Freedom Riders. At 21, he became the youngest to speak at the March on Washington. After serving on the Atlanta City Council, Lewis spent more than 30 years representing Atlanta in the House.

In 2020, Lewis, 80, died after battling advanced-stage pancreatic cancer.

A portrait of the longtime public servant will be featured on the 2023 stamp, USPS said.

BIN: Black Information Network

