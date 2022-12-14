Read full article on original website
Related
cobizmag.com
Seth Anderson — CEO of the Year Finalist 2022
Colorado is full of devoted entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech-savvy visionaries who are constantly taking the business world to new heights. It’s no secret that here, at ColoradoBiz, we love the Colorado business community. That’s why, every year, we spotlight the most impressive CEOs throughout our Centennial state and give credit where credit is due — to the forward-thinking minds constantly chasing the next great idea and upholding their business practices to the most purposeful ideals. We’re proud to introduce our finalists for CoBiz’s prestigious 2022 CEO of the Year award.
cobizmag.com
Claudia Samuel — CEO of the Year Finalist 2022
Colorado is full of devoted entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech-savvy visionaries who are constantly taking the business world to new heights. It’s no secret that here, at ColoradoBiz, we love the Colorado business community. That’s why, every year, we spotlight the most impressive CEOs throughout our Centennial state and give credit where credit is due — to the forward-thinking minds constantly chasing the next great idea and upholding their business practices to the most purposeful ideals. We’re proud to introduce our finalists for CoBiz’s prestigious 2022 CEO of the Year award.
cobizmag.com
All-Electric Houses On the Rise — Colorado Homebuilders Embrace Alternatives to Natural Gas
Pure Zero Construction has begun building houses in Pueblo with components that, although still rare in Colorado, may become commonplace during the next few years. Mainly, all-electric houses. Natural gas is absent from these houses. Electric-powered air-source heat pumps manufactured by Mitsubishi extract warmth from outdoor air even in rare...
cobizmag.com
Western Healthcare Alliance Bolsters Hospitals in Small Communities
Rural communities can thrive or falter by their jobs, schools and key services such as community hospitals. So, many rural Colorado hospitals are working together to find support and strength in each other while still maintaining their community roots. Nonprofit Western Healthcare Alliance (WHA), based in Grand Junction, provides an avenue for small-town hospitals to work together to deal with challenging issues ranging from billing and collections, to cyber-attack protection, to Medicare and Medicaid compliance and reimbursements.
Comments / 0