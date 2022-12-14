ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Seth Anderson — CEO of the Year Finalist 2022

Colorado is full of devoted entrepreneurs, business leaders and tech-savvy visionaries who are constantly taking the business world to new heights. It’s no secret that here, at ColoradoBiz, we love the Colorado business community. That’s why, every year, we spotlight the most impressive CEOs throughout our Centennial state and give credit where credit is due — to the forward-thinking minds constantly chasing the next great idea and upholding their business practices to the most purposeful ideals. We’re proud to introduce our finalists for CoBiz’s prestigious 2022 CEO of the Year award.
Claudia Samuel — CEO of the Year Finalist 2022

Western Healthcare Alliance Bolsters Hospitals in Small Communities

Rural communities can thrive or falter by their jobs, schools and key services such as community hospitals. So, many rural Colorado hospitals are working together to find support and strength in each other while still maintaining their community roots. Nonprofit Western Healthcare Alliance (WHA), based in Grand Junction, provides an avenue for small-town hospitals to work together to deal with challenging issues ranging from billing and collections, to cyber-attack protection, to Medicare and Medicaid compliance and reimbursements.
COLORADO STATE

