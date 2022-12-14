Read full article on original website
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
Grab 15 free games this month, no subscription required
For many, December is a time for giving. Plenty of people basically spend the entire month ordering silly things online hoping that they’ll arrive in time to be gifted to friends and family on the big day. In the same spirit, the Epic Games Store has previously made the...
The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
PlayStation Plus Reveals Most Popular Classic Game of 2022
PlayStation Plus has revealed which game that is part of the service's offering of "Classic" titles ended up being the most popular in 2022. When Sony restructured PS Plus earlier this summer, its new PS Plus Premium tier made a number of games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP available to download and play. And while these Classic games on PS Plus have been a bit divisive over the course of this year, it turns out that the title that has been played the most is one that many subscribers would likely never guess.
Viewers are calling new mystery thriller the 'best series' on Netflix 'hands down'
Netflix has a pretty good reputation for giving us shows that keep us on the edge of our seats, and its latest offering is no exception. Released on 17 November, 1899 is a historical thriller that's now being praised by viewers as the 'best series' on the streaming platform 'hands down'.
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
God Of War Ragnarök fans horrified to learn they've been killing children the entire game
I’d imagine that many of you are drifting towards the end of God Of War Ragnarök, and may even be onto mopping up all those side quests you didn’t get a chance to tackle during your runthrough of the main story. If so, you might have discovered a morbidly dark secret that the game has been hiding.
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
Rick and Morty co-creator's new game is free to download today
It’s been an expensive couple of months for those of us who enjoy games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, God of War Ragnarök, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all released in quick succession so a couple of free games might just be the very thing you need right about now. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can currently get your hands on Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Wednesday already dethroned as Netflix's top-watched show
Earlier this year when Stranger Things’ fourth season hit Netflix, it didn’t seem like anything was ever going to be able to top its huge viewing figures. In its first week alone, it was viewed for a whopping 286.79 million hours by fans - the hype was immense, and everyone was talking about it.
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 players have started uninstalling the game
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been received like Marmite - for every player who loves it, there’s another who hates it. Some features have been going down great, no doubt - proximity chat has invited so much chaos to the game, and has led to some incredible moments happening (as well as some slightly evil ones).
Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs
Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
