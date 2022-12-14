Abercrombie & Fitch’s Best-Selling ‘Blanket Coat’ Is What Cozy Dreams Are Made Of—And It’s Finally On Sale

It's chilly outside. What's your go-to look? If you said a baggy sweater that covers your entire torso and hangs down to your knees, you're not alone. The best sweaters are oversized sweaters. Everyone knows it. When it comes to knitwear, sizing up your favorite sweaters is kind of like rocking a wearable blanket. It keeps you nice and warm while you cut a fun, loose silhouette. Pair it with slim-fit leggings and your favorite boots and you've got a new winter uniform.

8 DAYS AGO