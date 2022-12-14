Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Thursday's local and area sports results; Friday's schedule
Millard North swept the Norfolk High girls and boys bowling teams on Thursday at King’s Lanes. The Mustang girls won 12-9; Norfolk’s Rashelle Thompson rolled a 197. Meanwhile, the Millard North boys were 15-6 winners over the Panthers. Blake Buresh had the high game for Norfolk with a 202.
norfolkneradio.com
Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule
The Norfolk High bowling teams swept Lincoln North Star. The boys won 16-5 while the girls were victorious, 20-1. Grand Island swept the Norfolk High swim teams. The Islander boys won 111-58 while the G.I. girls were 88-82 winners. Hartington-Newcastle blanked the Norfolk Catholic boys bowling team, 21-0. The Norfolk...
KETV.com
Trio of Nebraska natives reach NCAA volleyball Final Four in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 NCAA Volleyball Final Four begins Thursday night at the CHI Health Center. Neither Nebraska or Creighton reached the semifinals in Omaha, but there are plenty of local connections to the final four teams left standing. Matt Foster reports on the trio of Nebraska natives...
KSNB Local4
Former Husker volleyball players back in Final Four action for Longhorns
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kayla Caffey and Keonilei Akana traded in Husker red for Texas’ burnt orange. The volleyball players both left the Huskers after last season and are now with the Longhorns, who are at the NCAA Volleyball Final Four this week. Caffey’s transfer was highly publicized after...
1011now.com
Snowfall reports from our latest winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm to roll across the state has nearly finished dropping snow, with parts of eastern Nebraska possibly seeing some light snow and flurries through Thursday afternoon. Any accumulations will be very light and certainly will be well below what parts of western Nebraska saw through early this week.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
klkntv.com
Semi driver arrested after hit-and-run, chase and standoff on I-80 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A state trooper was injured in a hit-and-run Thursday evening. More than three hours later and 157 miles to the west, the driver was arrested, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. About 5:10 p.m., a trooper stopped a semi for driving recklessly on Interstate 80...
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
norfolkneradio.com
Hausmann declares commitment to Michigan
The Omaha World-Herald reports that one of Nebraska’s brightest young defenders from last season is joining a Big Ten power. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann declared his commitment to Michigan on social media Thursday, ending a two-week search that began when he shocked many by entering the transfer portal in the first place.
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase.
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Changes Coming to East Stadium
When Nebraska football has its home opener next fall, a portion of the stadium will look a bit different. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Tuesday on Sports Nightly that the original east balcony will transform into a new club level. The new seating will mirror the club level in West Stadium.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro sees 3 inches of snow, most this winter
Snow showers and strong winds pelted the Metro earlier today. Some areas expected to get up to three inches of snow, the most so far this winter. Most of the main roads in and around Omaha are fine, some side streets still a little slick in spots. Temperatures throughout the...
iheart.com
Oregon man hit, killed by pickup truck in west Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- An Oregon man is killed after being hit by a pickup truck in west Omaha. Omaha Police say at 8:45 Tuesday night, officers were called to a personal injury crash near 168th and Gold, just north of Center, involving a pedestrian. Police say the investigation revealed that a pedestrian, 41 year old Michael Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was laying down on 168th and was hit by a southbound Honda Ridgeline. OPD says Thomas was taken to Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress. Thomas was declared deceased shortly after arrival.
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers
Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.
Husker Mash: The new B1G TV deal offers a Big Red football goal, and Mike Leach's Nebraska coin toss story
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. During his radio show on Tuesday, Trev Alberts was asked the 5-year question by a Nebraska fan named Bruce. The old question from job interviews has always...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?
OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
WOWT
Omaha trash collection suspended Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works has suspended waste collection for the remainder of today due to the weather. Any areas missed today will be collected on Friday. Regular Friday collection will also take place tomorrow. If Friday is your collection day, make sure your carts are on the curb by 6 a.m.
