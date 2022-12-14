ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Company with Tesla ties to build $3.5B facility in Berkeley County

This story has been updated. Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components, will invest $3.5 billion to establish operations in Berkeley County, the largest economic development announcement in South Carolina history. The investment announced Wednesday will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows that our...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: Winds, tornadoes possible with big winter storm

A coast-to-coast winter storm left a trail of destruction across the Southeast Wednesday evening and is headed toward South Carolina. At least 49 tornadoes were reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Florida as strong winds left tens of thousands without power. The massive storm is part of a system that brought blizzard-like conditions to northern parts of the central United States.
CHARLESTON, SC
multihousingnews.com

Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community

The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment, build facility in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials, which produces anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, will make a $3.5 billion investment to establish operations in the Lowcountry.  “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication

A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

2 Of the 25 Best Restaurants In The US Are In South Carolina

If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy