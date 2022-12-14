Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
crbjbizwire.com
Kreps PR Continues Expansion With Addition Of Charleston Office To Further Its Presence In The Growing Southeastern U.S.
Charleston, S.C. – National powerhouse Kreps PR & Marketing, a BrandStar Company, and one of the industry’s most trusted agencies, continues its expansion with the addition of an office in Charleston, S.C., to further meet the needs of its clients across the Southeastern United States. The firm, which...
This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including this town in South Carolina.
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Company with Tesla ties to build $3.5B facility in Berkeley County
This story has been updated. Redwood Materials, a producer of anode and cathode battery components, will invest $3.5 billion to establish operations in Berkeley County, the largest economic development announcement in South Carolina history. The investment announced Wednesday will create 1,500 new jobs. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows that our...
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
WYFF4.com
How temperatures affect farming in South Carolina
Meteorologist Griffin Hardy takes a look at how temperatures in our area affect farmers.
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Winds, tornadoes possible with big winter storm
A coast-to-coast winter storm left a trail of destruction across the Southeast Wednesday evening and is headed toward South Carolina. At least 49 tornadoes were reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, Alabama and Florida as strong winds left tens of thousands without power. The massive storm is part of a system that brought blizzard-like conditions to northern parts of the central United States.
multihousingnews.com
Monday Properties Breaks Ground on 338-Unit South Carolina Community
The company’s third project in the Greater Charleston area is slated for a 2024 completion. Monday Properties, in partnership with Glenmont Capital Management, has broken ground on The Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C. The company acquired the 20.3-acre site in November 2021 and Sandy Spring Bank provided $48 million in construction financing. Completion is expected in the first quarter of 2024.
Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment, build facility in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials, which produces anode and cathode battery components for electric vehicles, will make a $3.5 billion investment to establish operations in the Lowcountry. “Redwood Materials’ record-breaking announcement shows […]
WJCL
VIDEO: Colorful, stinging creatures wash up on South Carolina shore, prompting warning
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A warning was issued Wednesday for anyone headed to a South Carolina beach for the holidays: watch where you step. Shore Beach Service, a beach patrol and equipment rental service for Hilton Head Island, posted photos on Facebook of dozens of Portuguese man o’ wars washed up on the beach.
WJCL
Exit sign comes crashing down along South Carolina interstate
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A highway sign came crashing down along a South Carolina interstate Tuesday, causing a traffic backup for several miles. The large exit sign collapsed onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 77. No one was injured. Watch the video above to see the sign on the...
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
country1037fm.com
2 Of the 25 Best Restaurants In The US Are In South Carolina
If you’re a foodie and are in the Carolinas then you’ll love what I’m about to tell you. Trip Advisor rated the top 25 restaurants in the US this year and South Carolina had 2 of those top 25 restaurants. The two restaurants were listed as winners of its annual Best of the Best Travelers’ Choice Awards. The restaurants that won this year were Queology in Charleston and Acme Lowcountry Kitchen in Isle of Palms. The awards are the company’s highest honor and winners are among the top 1% of its listings.
Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes deducted from paychecks in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The top income tax rate was reduced from 7% to 6.5% by legislators in 2022, according to the SCDOR. The department has updated its withholding tables to reflect […]
WYFF4.com
Lawmaker proposes fee for people who move to South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina lawmaker is proposing a fee for people moving to the state. He says it would help offset the cost of growth that taxpayers have been responsible for paying. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch pre-filed the bill ahead of the upcoming legislative session in January. "Really...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
Comments / 0