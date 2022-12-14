Whatever you celebrate this time of year, the holiday season is a time of generosity, community and giving. Here in Ithaca and Tompkins County, we have a seemingly endless number of non-profits, run by people who want to serve others and give back to their communities. That can make it hard to decide where to give back this holiday season. While no non-profit is more deserving than another, for our annual Give Local issue we choose five local organizations to feature. This year, we’ve chosen the Community Dispute Resolution Center, Open Doors English, National Alliance on Mental Illness Finger Lakes, Khuba International and Unbroken Promise Initiative.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO