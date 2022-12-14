Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY
If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ithaca.com
Ithaca’s Most Famous Restaurant Starts a New Chapter
Thirty years ago I wrote the first of what has turned out to be a half dozen reviews of Moosewood restaurant. When I wrote my first review there were eight co-owner/managers. A few years later that number had increased to 19, a seemingly awkward number to make a smoothly running management team. Now there are just three, none from the original group.
ithaca.com
Nightlife Live and Revived — Club Scene is Reinvented
From the closing of the Haunt, to Covid-19 shutting down nightlife, the live music scene in Ithaca has had a rough couple of years. Now with covid-restrictions loosened and people regaining comfort in the idea of a night on the town, the music scene is expanding at a rapid rate in the form of new venues, familiar faces and local bands. Here’s a look at some promising developments:
whcuradio.com
Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
ithaca.com
Sew Green Moves to Improve
Sustainability efforts have been on the rise all around the world, and Ithaca is no exception. SewGreen is one business in town that devotes its operation to a re-use and recycle focused future. Formally located at 12 N. Cayuga St., the company has just recently moved to the Press Bay Court (112 W. Green St.)
ithaca.com
Ithacans Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Rutabega Curling Champtionship Dec. 17
Ithaca will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the International Rutabaga Curling Championship on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Ithaca Farmers Market. The annual event began in 1997 right in Ithaca, New York among vendors at the farmers market. Attendees can expect to see participants come from across the world for...
ithaca.com
Weekend Planner 12/14 - 12/21
Friday, December 16th at 7:30pm; Saturday & Sunday matinees at 3:00pm. State Theater of Ithaca, 107 W. State St. | There are 70+ dancers in The Nutcracker, w/ key dancing roles from the Ithaca Ballet company and many guest dancers from the Ithaca community and beyond. Ithaca Ballet’s Nutcracker is a treat for the whole family and a Finger Lakes tradition. Children of all ages will delight in Clara's victory over the mice and her voyage to the Land of Sweets. (Photo: Provided)
Broome County Towns Among Worst Ten Places to Live in New York
According to a RoadSnacks study by Nick Johnson, Binghamton and Endicott represented Broome County on a list of the ten worst places to live in New York State for 2021. The study ranked Binghamton as the seventh worst place to live in New York State in 2021. Binghamton actually moved...
NewsChannel 36
Concerned Parents Raise Bullying Concerns at Elmira School District Meeting
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Concerned parents addressed the Elmira City School Board – claiming that their children are being bullied. During the Wednesday evening meeting, some parents in attendance shared their grievances about the safety of their children at school and bullying allegations. Norm Fenton is concerned for his...
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
waer.org
The deadline for utility bill relief is approaching
Central New Yorkers behind on their utility bills are running out of time to apply for relief. More than a half billion dollars in credits are available, but residents need to enroll in their utility's energy affordability program by month's end. Assemblymember Pam Hunter, a Democrat representing suburban communities in...
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
cnycentral.com
Central New York Schools are closing Friday in some areas
We're starting to see early dismissals and cancellations for Thursday evening. The Weather Authority team has been tracking a system moving in Thursday afternoon that will drop snow through Friday evening in Onondaga County and surrounding areas.
Winter weather closures for Dec. 16
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
Mom and Daughter Look Forward to Opening “Little Oak” in Conklin
The fond memories of the iconic Red Oak Diner will come back to life for many Binghamton-area residents when the Little Oak restaurant in Conklin opens its doors. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, have spent the last few months setting up the new establishment inside a former pizzeria.
Steuben County taking comments on raising tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials in Steuben County will take comment on the proposal to raise the income limit for seniors and people with disabilities for property tax exemptions. Ahead of the Dec. 19 legislature meeting at 10 a.m. in Bath, there will be public hearings on the proposal. An announcement from the County said […]
ithaca.com
Give Local — Five non-profits to donate to this holiday season
Whatever you celebrate this time of year, the holiday season is a time of generosity, community and giving. Here in Ithaca and Tompkins County, we have a seemingly endless number of non-profits, run by people who want to serve others and give back to their communities. That can make it hard to decide where to give back this holiday season. While no non-profit is more deserving than another, for our annual Give Local issue we choose five local organizations to feature. This year, we’ve chosen the Community Dispute Resolution Center, Open Doors English, National Alliance on Mental Illness Finger Lakes, Khuba International and Unbroken Promise Initiative.
DEC police bust Staten Island poacher in Oswego County who says he didn’t know there were ‘rules up here’
On Oct. 28, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officers ticketed a Staten Island man for illegally shooting a deer with a muzzleloader in his friend’s yard in the town of Richland. Acting on a tip, an ECO canvassing the area found the man hanging out with...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester And Syracuse
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on Long Island, in Rochester and in Syracuse as part of an ongoing statewide inquiry into redlining. The announcement follows a previously published Department of Financial Services report that identified redlining and other forms of housing discrimination by mortgage lenders, particularly non-depository lenders, in majority-minority neighborhoods in Buffalo.
