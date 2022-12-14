Read full article on original website
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Former Mavs Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at the Age of 22Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine PD Warning Residents of Possible Contractor Scams Amid Tornado CleanupLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD gears up for third year of Empower 1:1
In preparation of the third year of Allen ISD’s Empower 1:1 program, the Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved a purchase of $150,000 to replace old devices for its students. Allen ISD students entering into second, sixth and ninth grades will receive new devices from the district.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite celebrates opening of Heritage Plaza
Mesquite community members gathered at 111 S. Broad St. Thursday evening to celebrate the opening of Heritage Plaza. At the event, Mayor Dan Aleman highlighted the efforts of Beverly Abell, Jessica McClellan, city staff and the chamber for their continuing efforts ameliorating downtown Mesquite.
starlocalmedia.com
See where the Mesquite Chamber is headed with new chamber president Alex Helgar
Alex Helgar has recently joined the Mesquite Chamber of Commerce. Coming from Garland, he brings seven years of experience to the community. What are some of your plans for the Mesquite Chamber?
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD to strengthen security in 2023
Mesquite ISD is working on creating a safer environment for its staff and students. At a Dec. 12 Mesquite ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Mesquite ISD Administrative Services Director Taylor Morris talked about what the district has accomplished this year versus future plans to continue keeping students safe.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal Briefs: Council appointments, open house, and more
During The Colony City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, The Colony City Council approved a construction services contract in the amount of $3.5 million with Urban Infraconstruction for the Phase 12 Residential Street Reconstruction Project. Roads scheduled to be reconstructed include Alta Oaks Court, Ballard Trail, and Runyon Drive. The project also includes construction of a right-turn lane at West Lake Highlands Drive and Main Street. Phase 12 is scheduled to begin in January 2023, with completion estimated for January 2024.
fox4news.com
Student arrested for bringing gun to Haltom High School
HALTOM CITY, Texas - A North Texas teenager accused of bringing a loaded gun to school was arrested. The principal of Haltom High School in suburban Fort Worth told parents the weapon was found on campus Tuesday. Another student reportedly told the school resource officer who then found the gun...
starlocalmedia.com
LISD board receives reports on FIRST data, Results Driven Accountability
During the Lewisville ISD Board Meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, the board received information regarding the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) from data from the 2020-2021 school year. Paige Meloni, the LISD Chief Financial Officer, gave a report of the data, which is almost two years...
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano News Roundup: Changes ahead for the development plan process
Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, the submittal deadline for development applications with the city of Plano will be three days earlier, changing from a Thursday to a Monday deadline. The longer deadline provides the applicant and staff more time to review development applications, more time to finalize documents, which helps...
starlocalmedia.com
Self-storage concept also aimed to support local business coming to Allen
The US 75 corridor will see a self-storage concept that will also aim to support local business. The more than 128,000 square foot building, set to be occupied by Montfort Capital, will stand tall at three stories and be surrounded by green space, complete with a walking trail connecting to US 75 and Curtis Lane, where the building is slated.
inforney.com
Denton-based Links Construction quietly closes, lays off staff
Links Construction closed its doors earlier this month and laid off most of the company’s staff, former employees confirmed this week. Two employees who asked to remain anonymous confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that the company was closed Dec. 2. Employees were called into an all-staff meeting the morning of the planned company holiday party and informed that Links would close and employees would be let go the same day.
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in The Colony: Holiday events happening in The Colony to finish out the year
Holiday season in The Colony is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than to take advantage of the many events and lights that the city has to offer. The city itself has planned and executed many exciting events already this season and some are ongoing such as the The Colony Christmas Spectacular or Lights on The Lake in the neighboring town of Little Elm.
North Texas food banks offer a helping hand during the holiday season
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – If you're in need of food assistance this holiday season, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and other local nonprofits are extending a helping hand. Several food giveaways will happen throughout Tarrant County over the next week. Five hours before this mega mobile market began, people started lining up around the Mansfield ISD Performing Arts Center. "I had to take off today," Mereaka Auble said.She was the first in line. She didn't want to miss this opportunity. "It will give us what we need for Christmas dinner," she said. "It has definitely been a roller coaster for us losing my...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
Herb’s House bringing specialty coffee truck to Plano Walmart
Herb's House expects to open a coffee truck inside of the Walmart on Ohio Drive in February. (Courtesy Herb's House) Herb’s House is bringing its coffee truck, nicknamed “the Herbster,” to Plano. The Herb’s House truck will be located inside the Walmart at 8801 Ohio Drive, and it is expected to open in February, according to a spokesperson for the store. The kiosk will serve Herb’s House’s specialty coffees, teas and other drinks. The store’s specialty K-Cups will also be available for purchase. The Herb’s House coffee shop in Dallas also offers a variety of pastries and sandwiches.
easttexasradio.com
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers For Five Counties In Texas Due To Tornado Damage
The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Texas counties would receive emergency prescription refills through December 23 due to tornado damage. The impacted counties are Fannin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, and Wise. For emergency refills of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any...
constructiondive.com
$3B Dallas-area master plan to break ground this month
Architects: Torti Gallas + Partners and CallisonRTKL. Developer (for residential section): StreetLights Residential. The development team for The Mix in Frisco, Texas, will break ground this month on the first phase of the immense mixed-use master planned community. Dallas-based developer StreetLights Residential will manage the residential section, which will encompass approximately 3 million square feet across several buildings on the southeast portion of the site, according to a press release on the groundbreaking. The unit count has not been disclosed.
dallasposttrib.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas’ 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS – A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state’s first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas’ first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at...
