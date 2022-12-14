ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Signing Speedy CB Kalon Barnes Off Dolphins' Practice Squad

By Will Ragatz
 2 days ago

Barnes is a seventh-round rookie who has blazing 4.2 speed.

The Vikings are signing rookie cornerback Kalon Barnes off of the Dolphins' practice squad, according to multiple reports. The lightning-fast seventh-round pick out of Baylor will add some depth to a team that has dealt with numerous injuries at the position.

It's a two-year contract for Barnes, who visited with the Vikings before this year's draft. KSTP's Darren Wolfson was first with the news Wednesday morning.

Barnes is a 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback who can absolutely fly. He spent four years at Baylor, compiling three interceptions, 14 passes defended, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. At this year's combine in Indianapolis, he ran a 4.23 40, the second-fastest time ever. Barnes' vertical and broad jump numbers were also elite, but his agility scores and bench press were bottom of the barrel.

Barnes was selected in the seventh round, 242nd overall, by the Panthers. He was then waived in final roster cuts and latched on with the Dolphins' practice squad the next day. He hasn't appeared in any regular season games, but he now joins the Vikings' active roster and has a chance to be in the mix on special teams or perhaps even on defense for a 10-3 team.

It makes sense for the Vikings to add depth at corner. Cameron Dantzler just came off of missing four games on injured reserve with an ankle issue, and now he was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday due to an illness. Rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans are both on IR. Outside of starters Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, and Dantzler, the only other corners on the roster are Duke Shelley and Kris Boyd. The Vikings also have Parry Nickerson and Tay Gowan on the practice squad.

If you're going to take a flier on a young corner, it might as well be someone with a couple elite athletic tools. Barnes' rare speed and explosiveness give him a chance to a factor as a gunner on special teams, in addition to being a developmental project for the Vikings' defensive backs coaches.

Update: the Vikings have made it official. They signed Barnes and LB William Kwenkeu to their active roster, signed DL Sheldon Day to their practice squad, and placed OL Blake Brandel on injured reserve.

