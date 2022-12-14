Why 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops the charts every year (2022 included)

Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood Minute: Mariah Carey's 'Christmas' tops chart yet again
'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tops the chart for the third straight December, and John Waite digs deep in a new documentary. David Daniel has a look.
Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original Song
The nominees for the Oscar for best original song could make for a star-studded category, as several of the leading contenders — representing films like Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Sony’s Devotion, Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick and Pixar’s Turning Red, among others — were written and performed by some of our leading pop stars. From new songs from Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Finneas to the long-awaited new track from Rihanna, these original compositions will aim to land on the category’s short list (which is announced Dec. 21) before making it to the home stretch when the nominations...
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
You'll find Alicia Keys' new record, 'Santa Baby,' winking under the mistletoe
The title of Alicia Keys' new, and first, holiday album – it's kind of hard to believe she hadn't released one already – is called Santa Baby, after the double-entendre-heavy Eartha Kitt single that was somewhat scandalous at the time of its release in 1953. Keys opens the new record with a cover of it, which she tells Morning Edition is one of her favorites.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend listening.
This week, we rented potted Christmas trees, witnessed a spectacular meteor shower, and listened to SZA's new album SOS on repeat. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend. Making a Shazam playlist. As the...
Taylor Swift to Make Feature-Length Directorial Debut With Original Script She Wrote
Taylor Swift, an Oscar hopeful for her All Too Well: The Short Film, has announced she’ll make her feature-length directorial debut based on an original script she wrote. Searchlight Pictures has partnered with Swift on the upcoming movie, details of which will be announced at a later date. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. The news comes a day after the singer/director shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself at the helm...
In 2022, Bad Bunny made pop stardom a subversive act
By several measures, Bad Bunny became the world's biggest pop star in 2022. Just consider his record-breaking, sold-out, two-night run at Yankee Stadium. Twenty minutes before the show was slated to begin, a swarm of unticketed fans rushed the gates of the arena and attempted to claw their way past the NYPD officers stationed at the entrance (the cops promptly shuttered the doors and restrained anyone who tried to sneak in). Most of the 50,000 attendees had already shuffled inside, but for the hundreds of guests still in line, that meant listening to the cawing seagulls and seesawing synths that open his fourth studio album Un Verano Sin Ti from outside the stadium. After waiting outside for an hour and a half, the police finally opened up the gates and fans started to filter in. Once the show was in full swing, Bad Bunny mounted a floating island, affixed himself to its massive palm tree, and sang Un Verano Sin Ti's "Un Coco." He glided across the sky, the crowd bellowing in the stands. When the song ended, the floor erupted in chants: "Benito! Benito! Benito!"
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
In Entertainment: Swiftie Searches, Rolling Stone Top Songs & Dahmer Viewership
"Taylor Tops GoogleWould it surprise you to find out that Taylor Swift was the most Googled artist this year? Celebrity news and gossip site CelebTattler conducted a study and found that people searched for Swift on Google more than 2.1 million times. Harry Styles came in second, and Ye West took the third spot. Both Styles and West pulled in more than two million searches as well. All three of these artists made significant headlines — for various reasons — throughout the year so the result maybe isn't all that surprising.Best Songs of the YearRolling Stone is also taking a...
The 100 Best Songs Of 2022 (100-81)
It took 50 people to make this list of 2022's 100 best songs. Why put in that much effort, when algorithmically generated playlists can give a listener what they already know they want? Because there's more to a year than the insulated corners that, in the streaming era, can feel so cozy. That's especially true in a year like this one, whose thrills, even with hindsight, are tough to organize into neat categories or hierarchies. For the staff and contributors of NPR Music, making this list felt messy, but there's an upside to the effort: We got together. We talked. We listened. We ended up making a ranked list of 100 songs that reflects the sprawling, energetic messiness of 2022. Because the end of a year is a nice moment to celebrate what you love, but it's the perfect time to listen to something outside your comfort zone. A guarantee: You'll find something here that does the trick. (And while you're at it, be sure to check out our 50 Best Albums of 2022.)
