ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano nonprofit raises funds for orphaned children with Heart of Hope Luncheon

By Jenny Anchondo, Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYQRt_0jiSGvPB00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Orphan Outreach had a successful annual luncheon, raising several thousands of dollars to help orphaned children across the globe.

The Plano faith-based nonprofit provides resources to children across the globe with officials saying that just in 2022 alone, they provided:

  • Education to 367 children
  • More than 170,000 meals
  • Counseling services to children

Officials say the funds raised from this luncheon and its Orphan Outreach Marketplace will be used to meet the needs of children by providing, physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual resources to orphaned and vulnerable children.

Learn more by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
murphymonitor.com

Plano ISD offers multiple benefits for senior citizens

Plano ISD offers retired seniors in Plano a chance to learn and experience new things and see firsthand how their tax dollars are being spent. The Retired Seniors Valued in Plano (RSVP) is a program created by Plano ISD for members of the community who are 65 years of age and above. The free membership program allows for free or reduced admission to most Plano ISD sporting and fine arts events.
PLANO, TX
inforney.com

Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street

Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Dallas airport service workers join Nationwide Day of Action, demand living wages, benefits

Local airport service workers in Dallas rallied last Thursday to demand living wages and benefits for the workers who keep Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport clean, safe and running. The rally was part of a national day of action, as workers in three major hubs went on strike and others held actions in more than 15 cities across the country to demand action to ensure good, living-wage jobs with critical protections like affordable healthcare and sick leave for the workers who keep our economy running and our world connected.
DALLAS, TX
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Doctor brings passion for early detection of colon cancer

White Rock Medical Group welcomes Sowjanya Kanna, MD (pictured), board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, who is now caring for patients at the group’s clinic in East Dallas. Dr. Kanna provides comprehensive medical care for the gut, including the esophagus, stomach, liver, colon, rectum and small intestines. This...
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

$19 Million Home Listed in Dallas

A $19.9 million home and estate has recently been listed for sale in the Dallas area. Brokered by Douglas-Elliman, the estate rivals many palatial mansions and is one of the more stunning properties to become available in recent years. The 31,234-square-foot single-family home is located in Southlake on more than 3.5 acres of carefully landscaped property that shows off some of the best views North Texas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Most Celebrated Openings and Mournful Closings of 2022

With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 just a couple of weeks away, we want to call attention to some of the new restaurants that have opened this year and remember old favorites that have closed. In no particular order, here are some highlights from 2022’s openings and closings:
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy