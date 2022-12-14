Look and Feel Your Best for the Holidays

The holidays are filled with hustle and bustle. With get-togethers, school plays, light shows, decorating your home and more, it can be hard to take time to look and feel your best this holiday season.

But if you can make the time to get away from the busyness of the season with a salon or spa service, you won’t regret it. Now is the time for a little added confidence and relaxation as you prepare to gather with old and new friends or work around the politics of office parties and family gatherings.

Learn more about how to prepare for the holidays with the perfect hairstyle, nail color and relaxing massage.

Reasons to Book a Salon or Spa Service Near the Holidays

As the holiday season gets busier in these final weeks of the year, pausing to relax at the salon has many great benefits. Here’s a look at some reasons to book a service to prepare for the holidays.

Get ready for parties

Unwind from the stress of shopping

Give yourself a gift

Prepare for success in the new year

Take time for yourself

Use part of a year-end bonus as a treat

Spend some holiday time off pampering instead of cleaning or preparing your home

Don’t spend your holiday PTO or vacation days cleaning, baking and shopping. Take some time for yourself.

Holiday hairstyles

Looking for ideas for how to wear your hair for an upcoming party? Here are some in-style ideas.

Complete a classic updo but add some sophistication. With a scrunchie, put your hair up. Then add an understated, yet sophisticated headbands, such as one made from pearls or black satin. Wear your hair in a regal crown headband braid with the rest of your hair cascading down your shoulders. You can watch a tutorial to perfect this hairstyle. Want to do a classic ponytail? Add a velvet bow for a little something extra. A low bun can look polished and professional. But you can add some personality with fresh or artificial flowers to make the hairstyle more ornate. You can pull out a few hairs to frame your face and add loose curls for a bit more elegance. Allow a more natural look by wearing your hair down in effortless waves or beach curls. It’s up to you how to style the curls, but the classic hair down allows you to be you and can allow long hair to really shine. Half-up, half-down is a style that never really goes out of fashion. It can help keep your hair off your face if you’re headed to an office or dinner party. You can make it fancy with an ornate clip or headband. French twist is another classic that is experiencing a comeback. But the more modern version isn’t super done up. It allows some flyaway hairs to hang free around your face to create a softer, more natural look.

Holiday Nail Colors

Don’t want classic red and green nails? You have so many more options for stylish nail colors this holiday season. Here are some fun ideas for making your nails distinctive.

Silver glitter with a holographic finish

Champagne

Emerald

Gold

Confetti with rainbow-colored flecks

Evergreen

Smoke or deep grey with some texture to it

If you want a unique nail design, ask your technician for ideas. Or you can come to A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa with a nail design you saw on social media or in Google image results. Our skilled team can make your vision a reality.

Find Holiday Stress Relief Through a Massage

Research shows that 66 percent of people report higher stress levels during the holiday season. That stress impacts so many areas of their lives, including sleep, nutrition and work performance. The causes for the added stress vary from person to person, but some common reasons include:

Finances

Family gatherings

Travel

Routine disruptions

While many of the stress-inducing activities that come with the holidays are unavoidable, you can find ways to cope with the stress effectively. Getting a holiday massage is one great way to reduce stress.

Research shows that even a 10-15-minute chair massage can lower your heart rate, blood pressure and salivary cortisol levels. And you’ll experience a better emotional state in addition to lower stress.

Taking time to relax during such a busy season can have a large impact on your enjoyment of what can be a fun time of year.

How to book a salon or spa service in Franklin, Tennessee

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is now booking holiday sessions. Whether you need the perfect updo for an upcoming party or you’re ready to relax with a massage after hours of preparation for a family celebration, our team can help.

Book an appointment online now to feel beautiful, experience peace and welcome relaxation in the holiday season. A Moment’s Peace is located in Cool Springs, TN conveniently close to Nashville, Brentwood, and Franklin.