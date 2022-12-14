Read full article on original website
🎙 Post Podcast: Stay safe while holiday shopping with these tips from the Hays Police Department
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Police Department Lt. Tim Greenwood shares ways to stay safe while shopping for gifts this holiday season.
Gifts desperately needed by Salvation Army for 35 Ellis Co. Angel Tree children
The Salvation Army is in desperate need of local residents to donate gifts for Ellis County children through its Angel Tree program. The tree, which is at the Hays Walmart, still had 35 angels, representing 35 children, on it as of Thursday morning. The Salvation Army is trying to get...
Little Town of Bethlehem Nativity open two more Sundays
The “Little Town of Bethlehem” Nativity at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Vincent will be open for visitors from 1 t 5 p.m. Dec. 18 and 25 from 1-5pm. Appointments can also be made at any other time by calling (785) 735-9282. This is the 96th year of the...
🎙 Fort Hays State to celebrate fall graduates this weekend
This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/13)
BOOKED: Jerrad Umphrey on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $250 cash only. RELEASED: Christopher Mattox on Pratt District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, after posting bond. RELEASED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court case, after time served. RELEASED: James Skinner, to...
CAMPBELL: Not all firewood is created equal
Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high. Following are heat values (in million...
Third-generation rancher gives up ag; financial effects of Four County Fire may last years
Tony Chrisler and his wife, Melissa, lost everything in the Four County Fire — their house, their barn, about 90 head of cattle, vehicles. "I walked away with the shirt on my back," Tony Chrisler said. A third-generation farmer, 52-year-old Chrisler gave up ranching, took a job working for...
La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital
On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
Longtime goal of graduation nears completion for Llamas
“Learning is continual.” That is the overarching theme Dominic Llamas, 36, has applied not just to his academic success at FHSU but also to his career and family life. Llamas will graduate in December with a B.S. in Information Networking and Technology and a concentration in Information Systems. Llamas’s...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Resident Found Dead In Osborne House Fire Monday
On December 12th at 5:08 a.m. the Osborne County Dispatch received a call for a structure fire at 335 S. 3rd street in Osborne. Fire crews arrived and found a fully engulfed structure and immediately took action. During the investigation it was determined that a 32-year-old male, David Dean, who...
🎥 Drought doubles disaster as Four County ranchers struggle to recover year after wildfire
Logan Glaze stood in a shed on the Johnson Ranch as the wind whistled through the eaves of a barn on a recent December day. It was another red flag warning day with winds forecast to gust 60 mph. Days like this are difficult for ranchers like Glaze, whose house...
KDHE: 31 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 3 and 9. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly all of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, is in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See...
Former Ellis Co. court employee enters into diversion agreement on fraud charges
A former Ellis County District Court administrator who was charged with identity fraud after allegedly using electronic signatures to sign performance evaluations has entered into a diversion agreement. Amanda Truan was charged in June with nine felony counts of identity fraud that were discovered during an Office of Judicial Administration...
Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas
With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas
Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
Arctic front will bring bitter cold to NW Kansas next week
The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously cold wind chills arriving in western Kansas next week. The NWS in Dodge City said an intense arctic air mass will move into most of the central U.S. by mid- to late next week. Wind chills by Thursday morning are expected to dip to 15 below zero in the Hays area, and as far as 20 below zero farther northwest.
Disturbance with firearm leads to arrest at Ellis truck stop
ELLIS — At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Ellis Police Department were dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed all parties involved in the disturbance. After speaking with witnesses, the suspect — identified as Marvin Gaines,...
NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement
WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host No. 11 Central Oklahoma Friday
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play its second-consecutive nationally ranked opponent on Friday when it hosts Central Oklahoma in another MIAA battle at 7:30 p.m. The game follows the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. Central Oklahoma enters at 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA, ranked No. 11 in both the NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, while Fort Hays State is 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
