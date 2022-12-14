ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

🎙 Fort Hays State to celebrate fall graduates this weekend

This weekend, Fort Hays State University is set to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 1,100 fall graduates through in-person and online ceremonies over two days. “It's the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears and the joy you see on the faces of those folks as they walk across the stage and shake President (Tisa) Mason's hand, and then they embrace their families,” said Scott Cason, chief communications officer. “There's nothing quite like it. It really reinforces the good work we do at Fort Hays State University.”
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/13)

BOOKED: Jerrad Umphrey on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set at $250 cash only. RELEASED: Christopher Mattox on Pratt District Court warrant for Failure to Appear, after posting bond. RELEASED: Melissa Sanders on Barton County District Court case, after time served. RELEASED: James Skinner, to...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

CAMPBELL: Not all firewood is created equal

Not all firewood is created equal. Some species of trees are able to produce much more heat per cord of wood. A cord is the amount of wood in a well-stacked woodpile measuring 4 feet wide by 8 feet long by 4 feet high. Following are heat values (in million...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

La Crosse native named CEO of Winfield hospital

On Wednesday, William Newton Hospital’s board of trustees named Brian Barta, CPA as chief executive officer. His appointment as CEO is effective immediately. “Brian’s unique experience with Critical Access Hospitals as well as his knowledge of WNH make him the right candidate to move the hospital forward. We welcome Brian to the position,” said William Newton Hospital Board Chair Joan Cales.
WINFIELD, KS
Hays Post

Longtime goal of graduation nears completion for Llamas

“Learning is continual.” That is the overarching theme Dominic Llamas, 36, has applied not just to his academic success at FHSU but also to his career and family life. Llamas will graduate in December with a B.S. in Information Networking and Technology and a concentration in Information Systems. Llamas’s...
HAYS, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Resident Found Dead In Osborne House Fire Monday

On December 12th at 5:08 a.m. the Osborne County Dispatch received a call for a structure fire at 335 S. 3rd street in Osborne. Fire crews arrived and found a fully engulfed structure and immediately took action. During the investigation it was determined that a 32-year-old male, David Dean, who...
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 31 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Dec. 3 and 9. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly all of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, is in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported. (See...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Influenza cases still on the rise around Barton Co. and Kansas

With masks, extra hand washing, and isolation, one of the few good side effects of COVID-19 was a decrease in the number of other viruses over the past two years. Those days are gone as Kansas continues to see a spike in various illnesses, which has caused several closures. Most dramatically, Osage City, located between Topeka and Emporia, closed its school doors until January. Locally, this weekend's Great Bend High School Mardrigals and Concert Choir performance was canceled due to staff illness.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Bundle up: Cold snap bringing bitter weather to NW Kansas

Northwest Kansas is in for a cold spell heading to the weekend. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for high temperatures Thursday through Sunday ranging from the low-30s to the mid-40s, with blustery conditions continuing Thursday and Friday. Wind chill values are expected to drop into the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Arctic front will bring bitter cold to NW Kansas next week

The National Weather Service is warning of dangerously cold wind chills arriving in western Kansas next week. The NWS in Dodge City said an intense arctic air mass will move into most of the central U.S. by mid- to late next week. Wind chills by Thursday morning are expected to dip to 15 below zero in the Hays area, and as far as 20 below zero farther northwest.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Disturbance with firearm leads to arrest at Ellis truck stop

ELLIS — At 6:58 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Ellis Police Department were dispatched to Love’s Travel Stop for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived on scene and interviewed all parties involved in the disturbance. After speaking with witnesses, the suspect — identified as Marvin Gaines,...
ELLIS, KS
Hays Post

NW Kan. bridge projects included in $40.5M announcement

WESTMORELAND – Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz on Tuesday announced that $40.5 million will support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state. This announcement comes as part of two local bridge improvement programs reshaped to take advantage of new revenue streams generated by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WESTMORELAND, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host No. 11 Central Oklahoma Friday

Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Fort Hays State Men's Basketball will play its second-consecutive nationally ranked opponent on Friday when it hosts Central Oklahoma in another MIAA battle at 7:30 p.m. The game follows the women's contest at 5:30 p.m. Central Oklahoma enters at 8-1 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA, ranked No. 11 in both the NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, while Fort Hays State is 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
