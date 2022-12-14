Dickson Police Department Welcomes Dyllon Larson to the DPD Family

Photo from left to right: Chief Jeff Lewis, Dyllon Larson

From Dickson Police Department

December 13, 2022 – Chief Jeff Lewis and the City of Dickson Police Department would like to welcome Dyllon Larson to our DPD family.

Dyllon grew up in northern Minnesota where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He graduated from Fisher High School in 2009. Dyllon earned an associate degree in Criminal Justice from the Minnesota POST academy in 2012. Dyllon then relocated to Seattle, Washington in 2013, where he held numerous private security jobs before returning to law enforcement in 2018 with the Naval Base Kitsap Police Department as a patrol officer.

He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2019 with special recognition in shooting and driving. In 2021, Dyllon and his family relocated to Tennessee where he worked with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division and was a member of their Critical Emergency Response Team.

In October 2022, Dyllon joined our Patrol Division at the Dickson Police Department. Ptl. Larson will attend a 3-week transition school at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Please help us welcome Officer Dyllon Larson!