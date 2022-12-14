ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Dickson Police Department Welcomes Dyllon Larson to the DPD Family

By Michael Carpenter
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9VDa_0jiSGJIv00
Photo from left to right: Chief Jeff Lewis, Dyllon Larson

From Dickson Police Department

December 13, 2022 – Chief Jeff Lewis and the City of Dickson Police Department would like to welcome Dyllon Larson to our DPD family.

Dyllon grew up in northern Minnesota where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He graduated from Fisher High School in 2009. Dyllon earned an associate degree in Criminal Justice from the Minnesota POST academy in 2012. Dyllon then relocated to Seattle, Washington in 2013, where he held numerous private security jobs before returning to law enforcement in 2018 with the Naval Base Kitsap Police Department as a patrol officer.

He graduated from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2019 with special recognition in shooting and driving. In 2021, Dyllon and his family relocated to Tennessee where he worked with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Division and was a member of their Critical Emergency Response Team.

In October 2022, Dyllon joined our Patrol Division at the Dickson Police Department. Ptl. Larson will attend a 3-week transition school at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

Please help us welcome Officer Dyllon Larson!

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

House fire under investigation in Columbia

The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. The search is underway for the cause of the fire that damaged a home in Columbia Thursday night. Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Missing Person Reported in Murfreesboro Area

A missing person report was filed in Murfreesboro and police told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday night that the missing woman has not been seen for over a week. 59-Year-old Tanya Dawn Taylor walked away from her residence on Stonewall Boulevard around the date of December 5th. According to authorities, Taylor...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Missing Clarksville woman found dead in car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department announced a missing woman was found dead in her car. 28-year-old Savannah Gilliam was reported missing on Dec. 11 by her mother who claimed she hadn’t spoken to her in weeks. Gilliam was found deceased in the driver’s seat of her...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

The Grinch Wreaking Havoc In Stewart County

Dover, Tenn.–The Grinch is wreaking havoc in Stewart County again this year and Sheriff Frankie Gray is asking everyone to keep their eyes open. Since The Grinch arrived in Dover via canoe last week, he’s caused mischief at several businesses. Gray said he went to Mary Jewells Beauty...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
475
Followers
3K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy