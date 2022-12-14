Read full article on original website
Lexington woman wanted for federal supervised release violations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington woman wanted on a federal warrant is the Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police need help tracking down Ashley Swartz. They say the 46-year-old woman has an active warrant for federal supervised release violations. No other information has been released.
Man sentenced to life in prison for role in deadly Lexington kidnappings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, Ramon Camacho Zepeda, 54, was sentenced to life in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and interstate transportation of stolen automobiles. According to evidence presented at trial, the charges stemmed from the kidnappings of two individuals, identified...
Lexington woman charged in son's death to appear in court Thursday morning
Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child abuse after Lexington police were called to an area hospital for a 2-year-old overdosing. Lexington woman charged in son’s death to appear …. Alashia Brown, 24, was arrested in late November and initially charged with child...
Lexington crash victim remembered as a light in the community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly Lexington crash has left one family mourning a daughter, mother and friend. Makenzie Harlin, 21, was in the passenger seat of a car hit by a truck near the intersection of Mason Headley Road and Gettysburg Road Wednesday afternoon. She died at the scene, just minutes from her home.
Seven injured in five-car crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven people were hurt in a multi-car crash in Lexington Thursday night. Police say someone ran a red light at the intersection of Alumni Drive and Yellowstone Parkway around 10 p.m. Officers came upon what they called a “chaotic” scene. Seven people were rushed...
GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington shooting
A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. GoFundMe established for woman killed in Lexington …. A GoFundMe established for a woman killed in a Saturday shooting has surpassed its goal. Dec. 15: Suing Fortnite, cooking with quinoa, and …. Here are five...
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper
KSP foundation truck raffle in honor of fallen trooper. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 15 and the drawing is set for Feb. 17, 2023. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Crumbl Cookies opens Nicholasville location. Crumbl Cookies, known for...
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
Fayette County teacher gets heartwarming surprise
A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. A Fayette County teacher received quite the surprise Thursday, being showered with gifts, and a hearty "merry Christmas" from students. Linda & Ron Turner with The Big White Christmas House.
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the girl’s mother, Shana Carf, had lost custody of her six-year-old daughter, Mila. The alert was issued after the two could not be found on a welfare check.
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
'Somebody on American soil should die,' Woman admits to 'revenge' stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel for death of Iranian leader
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike in Iran told police she wanted to get revenge, she said in police body camera videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. ‘Somebody on American soil should die,’ Woman admits …. A woman...
WV Amber Alert suspect arrested in Clark County
According to the Winchester Police Department’s Facebook page, an amber alert issued in West Virginia Tuesday morning has been canceled, and a 6-year-old girl is safe and sound. The Winchester Police Department apprehended suspect Shana Carf, 37, following a brief pursuit along Interstate 64, where she allegedly struck several...
Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman...
2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil. Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected through the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
Lexington hospitals near capacity
On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. On the heels of the White House warning of the "triple-demic" hospitals in Lexington and the rest of Kentucky are feeling the strain. Linda & Ron Turner...
Mt. Sterling man arrested on drug trafficking charges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Mt. Sterling man was arrested on Thursday by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office following an executed search warrant. According to the sheriff’s office, detectives found and confiscated large quantities of heroin and cash at the residence of 27-year-old Joshua “Reed” Adams.
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cabell County, West Virginia, child found safe after Kentucky police chase; mother charged
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later
Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at a gas station that led to an overdose of the buyer several minutes later. Video shows man buy fentanyl, overdose minutes later. Placer County sheriff's officials released a video of an alleged sale of fentanyl at...
