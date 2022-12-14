Breakups are hard for everyone. According to a source that spoke with People, Olivia Wilde is having a “difficult time” following her split from Harry Styles. Earlier in November it was reported that Wilde and Styles were “taking a break” after dating for about two years. The pair met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in October 2020 and were linked romantically by January 2021. “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source originally told People of the split. “They’re still very close friends.”

20 DAYS AGO