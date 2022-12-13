By Stephanie Benoit Kurtz, Lead Faculty for the College of Information Systems and Technology at University of Phoenix. As we near the end of 2022, IT professionals look back at one of the worst years on record for incidents. Cyber attacks and breaches continue to rise with no end in sight. Organizations continue to invest in technology at a record pace; however still continue to be at risk. During 2022 over 65% of organizations expected security budgets to expand. Gartner estimates that $172 billion will be spent this year, up from $155 billion in 2021. With this increased spending the attacks continue at an exponential rate. According to Check Point by mid-year cyber attacks have risen 42% globally. From supply chain breaches to ransomware organizations continue to struggle with how to avoid becoming an eventual statistic of being attacked.

