ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vandy Cornerback Headed to Hula Bowl All-Star Game

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sRn2_0jiSFAKB00

From VUCommodores.com

Former Vanderbilt Football cornerback Jeremy Lucien has accepted an invitation to play in the 77th Hula Bowl All-Star Game.

The game will be held in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, January 14. The annual contest moved to the mainland when it was resurrected in 2022 and is now played at the University of Central Florida’s UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium

Lucien played in all 12 games in his only year at Vanderbilt. He totaled 47 tackles on the year, including a Commodore-best eight against Ole Miss. He came to Vanderbilt following four years at UConn, where he made 28 tackles in 29 games for the Huskies.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dickson County Source

3 Things to Know Before the Titans Play the Chargers

The Titans (7-6) travel to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the Chargers (7-6) on CBS at 3:25 PM. These Two Franchises Have Been Playing Each Other Since 1960. The Chargers and then Oilers first played in the 1960 season. LA leads the all-time series with a record of 28-18-1. The Titans won their last matchup in 2019 but are 2-3 in their last five games.
NASHVILLE, TN
2traveldads.com

Camp Margaritaville Resort Near Orlando – Tiny Home Getaway in Central Florida

Who knew that Camp Margaritaville would become a thing one day? And who knew that it would be the perfect destination for exploring the lakes and nature preserves of Central Florida. Near Legoland and not too far from Disney World and Universal Orlando, Camp Margaritaville in Florida is a fun spot to camp out for a few days or a week to just relax or have all the Florida adventures.
AUBURNDALE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 70 degrees. We have a great Friday ahead. Skies will be clearing and remain dry with afternoon highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is around 3-4'. Temperatures beach side hit in the upper-60s, with water temps near 70. It is not recommended to enter the surf today. Make sure you are staying safe at the beaches this weekend..
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

Orlando audiences must have been “nice” this year, because Puerto Rican rapper and Reggaetón legend Daddy Yankee is bringing his “La Última Vuelta” tour to Orlando for a second go-’round. Dubbed the King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is one of the foremost ambassadors for the Latin genre worldwide. The superstar has become a household name with iconic hits like “Gasolina,” “Despacito” and “Con Calma.” La Última Vuelta is purportedly the rapper’s final tour, coming on the heels of his announcement of an imminent retirement earlier this year.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Universal Orlando Announces the Closure of Fan-Favorite Theme Park

Universal Studios Orlando Resort just announced a theme park closure via the resort’s Twitter account. No one likes to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Studios Orlando Resort during a park closure. It’s one thing if Guests live close to the parks and visit frequently. But it’s quite another thing altogether for those who’ve traveled hundreds of miles to visit the parks, only to find out that circumstances had led the parks to close.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘He’s not going to die in vain’: Central Florida family’s tragedy leads to medical breakthrough

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two local moms turned their mourning into a medical breakthrough that could help future kids. Their baby died of a rare genetic condition at just two months old, and as they told only Channel 9′s Karla Ray, their selfless donation of their son’s body to scientists led to brand new information about his condition, and it’s changing how treatments are formed.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Taste of Apopka winners announced

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the community for their participation in Taste of Apopka with a Twist. Through the production of the official Passport to Apopka website (produced by YellowJack Media) as well as other modes of advertising, promotion for this event proved to be a success. Participation in this project produced new engagement for our local businesses and overall increased the value and image of The City of Apopka. We are very encouraged by the traction and the reach of our audience in attracting people inside and outside of the Apopka community as they begin to travel and spend their time and money at our local establishments.
APOPKA, FL
Dickson County Source

OBITUARY: Kenneth Lionel ‘Kenny’ Watson

Mr. Kenneth Lionel “Kenny” Watson, age 63, of Charlotte, Tennessee died December 9, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Kenneth Lionel Watson (Kenny) was born on December 3rd, 1959, at Freeman Hospital in Washington, D.C., to Howard and Lavern (Peggy) Watson. He was the fifth born of seven...
CHARLOTTE, TN
WVNews

Their flight was canceled, so 13 strangers got in a van and drove 652 miles

Alanah Story was headed home to Knoxville, Tenn., after a family vacation in Orlando when she and other passengers waiting to board Frontier Airlines Flight 1222 received some bad news: Their flight had been canceled and there wouldn't be another flight to Knoxville for 48 hours. Story said a customer service agent told them it was because of a staffing issue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Academy of Country Music Opens New Nashville Headquarters

The Academy of Country Music officially opened its new headquarters in Nashville Thursday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting after nearly 60 years on the West Coast, moving into the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood of Nashville. The ceremony featured reigning ACM New Male and Female Artists of the Year Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson; Nashville Mayor John Cooper; Deana Ivey of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp; AJ Capital Partners CEO and Founder Ben Weprin; and ACM officials including Academy Board of Director Officers and members.
NASHVILLE, TN
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee complex will feature 16 baseball fields

The Ocoee Commission approved the memorandum of understanding between Montierre Development, PLLC and the city of Ocoee during its Tuesday, Dec. 6, meeting. This will bring the second largest regional sports and entertainment complex, which will consist of 16 baseball fields, nine batting cages, multi-purpose fields, a recreation park and playground areas, a splash pad area, and a welcome center.
OCOEE, FL
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
475
Followers
3K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy