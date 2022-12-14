Read full article on original website
Gear Patrol
Samsung’s Frame TV Is Up to $820 Off Ahead of the Holidays — but Stock Is Low
Samsung's The Frame TV is one of the most unique 4K TVs that you can buy. As its name gives away, The Frame TV looks like a framed piece of art hanging on your wall. Not only does it work as a normal TV, but it can display actual art or various beautiful photos when nobody is watching it; this way it blends into your home's decor. Not everybody likes the idea of having a black box hanging on their wall, after all.
Gear Patrol
Need a Gift for a Golf Lover? Save 30% Sitewide at Stitch Golf Right Now
According to the National Golf Foundation, golf courses in the US saw a 22.8 percent increase in rounds played through the first six months of 2021 when compared to 2020. Since mid-2021, these numbers have only gone up. If you or someone you love has developed something of a golf habit during the past few years, snagging a golf gift is the perfect holiday surprise to further the obsession. Right now, you can save 30 percent sitewide at Stitch Golf, one of our favorite golf bag brands, making gifting that much easier. Just use code HOLIDAY30 at checkout.
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Gear Patrol
Seth Rogen's Weed and Home Goods Brand Houseplant Never Goes on Sale — Until Now
Seth Rogen might be best known in Hollywood for his goofy-yet-endearing chuckle and stoner humor, but he's become a force to be reckoned with in the world of design, thanks largely to his weed-adjacent accessories and home goods brand Houseplant. Unfortunately for most, the gear the brand makes is pretty hard to come by and, even when you can find it in stock, it's usually pretty expensive. That's why it's such a big deal that the brand is having a sale right now — and some of the gear is as much as 50 percent off.
Gear Patrol
Abercrombie Is Back, And Its Latest Sale Is Full of Gifts for You and Her
Although your past memories of Abercrombie may be of tweens crowding into a dark, perfume-filled storefront at the mall — we can assure you that's no long the case. In recent years, the brand has garnered a new reputation for its stylish, quality clothing for both men and women. From the return of Abercrombie jeans to its coveted double-lined bodysuits for women, few brands have seen a comeback like this. And right now you can score 40 percent off select styles plus 15 percent off (almost) everything else and even get your order by Christmas.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny A-frame Cabin Built for $2,500
Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020, moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin is...
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in December 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
Gear Patrol
This Bronze Tool Watch Is a Must-Have for Your Collection
Two brands, each especially known for collab watches, have teamed up again. Unimatic and Massena Lab have announced a new version of the former's Modello Quattro (AKA U4) watch with a bronze case. Despite bronze being so popular and Unimatic being so damn hip, it's the brand's first watch in the naturally patinating material. What took 'em so long?
This Rugged Taxa Mantis Travel Trailer Lets You Off-Road in Style—With the Whole Family
Want to rough it with the whole family? Taxa Outdoor has the trailer for you. The Texas-based caravan maker now offers an overlanding version of the popular Mantis. The rugged trailer may have been designed to be taken off-road but it still comes loaded with plenty of features that will make you feel at home no matter where the adventure takes you. The Mantis was already Taxa’s most versatile model, but the Overland edition is even more capable. It looks like the other members of the Mantis family at a glance, but take a look at its undercarriage and you’ll see some...
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Up to 25% Off at The House, Patagonia Gear on Sale & More
The House End-of-Year Sitewide Sale. Between 15-25% Off. Performance footwear, outwear,...
Gear Patrol
3 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Apple rolled out several important software updates to a variety of its devices. The Apple Watch gained two highly-anticipated running features; Freeform, a first-of-its-kind app that creates a digital whiteboard for many people (ideally teams) can contribute to, officially was released across iPhone, iPad and Mac; and a new "Recognize My Voice" feature allows the Apple TV to recognize up to six different voices, making it easy for different family members to use voice for switching profiles and more custom "Hey Siri" searches. On the non-Apple front, Sonos rolled out an important software update and Tidal started testing out a new DJ feature.
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Exclusive Sitewide Deal: Nixon. 20% off Sitewide. Nixon hits the gifting...
Gear Patrol
Coros Vs. Garmin: Which Running Watch Better Pumps Up Our Pacing?
For athletes wanting to mine as much data as possible out of their running and training performance, running watches can make for excellent fitness accessories. Packed with sensors to measure a bevy of health-related statistics, as well as GPS-tracking services to ensure your routes stay on-course, there's a lot that can be housed inside those tiny little faces to go beyond just telling you the time of day.
Gear Patrol
Bonobos Weekday Warrior Pants Review: Making It Easier to Dress Up
Everyone needs a trusty pair of dress pants: ones that go with every shirt and every tie they own, and nicely complement the dress shoes in their closet. That's a tall order, especially for the pairs shoppers find in big stores. They're not all bad, but most aren't all that simple, either. They're charcoal gray or navy blue, with a sort of strange texture and a surprisingly slim fit; needless to say, they're nothing like the pants most men reach for each morning.
Gear Patrol
ReMarkable 2 Review: This Digital Notebook Is Remarkably Cool
Editor's note: Sometimes, we find products compelling, interesting or curious enough, we like to get a second opinion on them. The ReMarkable 2 tablet is one of those products. In this piece, two of our staffers — Nick Caruso and Will Sabel Courtney — each share their impressions of this fascinating piece of tech.
Gear Patrol
Nix Biosensor Review: Hacking Hydration for Healthier Living
Staying hydrated while working out seems like an intuitive practice, right? When you feel parched, just take a break and grab a quick drink before getting back to your pre-planned regimen. But as someone who has suffered from dehydration on multiple occasions, the signs aren't always as present as you may think. Sometimes, you need an outside source to remind you of when to replenish your fluid levels — and how much liquid you should consume.
electrek.co
Mount Renogy’s 100W flexible solar panel to your RV for $139 in New Green Deals
If your RV, car, truck, or even shed doesn’t have a flat roof, then traditional solar panels won’t be easy to mount. Instead, pick up one of Renogy’s 100W 12V LTLW flexible panels that are perfect for the task. On sale today for $139, this is the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, and the lowest it’s been since July, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
A design company has turned a Tesla Semi into an RV concept
We all love and dream of having an RV, but having an electric-powered autonomous RV could be the ultimate dream. There are many RV designs on trucks, but having an autonomous truck that drives you anywhere you wish while doing the chores could be the future of both transport and housing.
Gear Patrol
WESN Launches the Bornas, a New Fixed Blade Knife
You may not have aichmomania (an obsession with sharp, pointy things such as knives), but if you're anything like us, you're always keeping one eye open for the next new blade to add to your arsenal. Well, today's your lucky day: WESN just announced it's working on a brand-new knife, the Bornas.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
CAKE has unveiled Kibb, a "semi-autonomous" electric ATV purpose-built for regenerative farming needs. The four-wheeler is designed to handle light agricultural tasks autonomously while leaving "minimal impact" on delicate ecosystems. In a world where large-scale agricultural machines contribute heavily to global greenhouse gas emissions, CAKE emphasizes that the Kibb could be the lower-impact solution teams are looking for. Additionally, the modular body will have different attachment points where teams can latch accessories, and the vehicle will also be able to act as a mobile power station. The brand hopes to bring the battery-powered ATV into production by 2025, and it seems like an exciting move in the right direction.
