Maroons Go Inside to Handle Blazers 46-45
Marcus Eaves hit one of two free throws with 6.2 seconds left to lift Madisonville-North Hopkins to a 46-45 win over the University Heights Academy Blazers Thursday. UHA got a shot off in the closing seconds but it was off-target to send the Blazers to their second loss in six games.
West Creek freshman point guard steals Player of the Week with high scores
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – West Creek point guard Kameron Bowers produced at a high level during the week of Dec. 5th, earning him Clarksville Now Player of the Week honors. Bowers had a key role in the Coyotes’ production during the team’s three games from last week. He...
Colonels Fall in OT at Undefeated Bowling Green
After building a seven-point first-half lead at undefeated Bowling Green on Tuesday, the Christian County boys’ basketball team had to battle back to force overtime before falling 57-50 to the Purples. The loss is the fourth straight for the Colonels heading into Saturday’s 8th-District showdown with Hopkinsville. Bowling Green...
Cardinals beat Hilltoppers for Kenny Payne's first win
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville men’s basketball has its first win of the Kenny Payne era. The University of Louisville Cardinals snapped their winless campaign with a 94-83 victory over in-state rival Western Kentucky to move to 1-9 on the season. The 94 points are the most they have scored in three years.
PHOTOS – Madisonville 46 University Heights 45
Madisonville held off a late University Heights rally to claim a 46-45 home-court win Thursday. Here is a YSE gallery of shots courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
CBB News and Notes
(Undated) — Memphis is now 8-and-3 following a loss to 5th-ranked Alabama. The Tigers entertain Texas A&M Saturday night. Tennessee improved to 9-and-1 after beating 13th-ranked Maryland. The 7th-ranked Vols are on the road playing Number-9 Arizona on Saturday. Kentucky is 7-and-2 after beating Yale. The 13th-ranked Wildcats host Number-14 UCLA on Saturday. We will have coverage beginning at 2:30 on 98.7 Lite FM. Vanderbilt fell to 5-and-5 following a loss to Grambling. The Commodores will play NC State on the road Saturday night.
Clarksville, December 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Clarksville. The Tipton-Rosemark Academy basketball team will have a game with Clarksville Academy on December 15, 2022, 17:45:00. The Tipton-Rosemark Academy basketball team will have a game with Clarksville Academy on December 15, 2022, 17:45:01.
James Edward Baker
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Derrick Emory Bussell
(Age 55, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 1pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Charitable gaming in Bowling Green sees revenue decrease from expanded gaming
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Legion has been involved with charitable gaming for a few years, but over the last couple of years, Post 23 has seen a revenue decrease of a couple of million dollars. The revenue raised by charitable gaming by the American Legion is used...
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed
Mr. Jerry “Twin” Reed, 55, of Bowling Green, Ky died on December 11, 2022 at the Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George Billy Reed and Marie Dewalt Reed, and his identical twin brother Terry Reed. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother...
Two CCPS students chosen for All-State Junior and Children’s Choirs
Christian County Public Schools has announced two students have been selected as members of the All-State Junior and Children’s Choirs. According to a news release, those students are Indian Hills fifth-grader Malaya Wesley, who has been chosen for the All-State Children’s Choir and Hopkinsville High School freshman Cameron Ezell was selected as a member of the All-State Junior High Chorus.
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
Newest Chick-fil-A location in Bowling Green opens, rewards local heroes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chick-fil-A Nashville Road at Campbell Lane is officially open, and they’re giving recognition to some local heroes!. In the past, the company has held a traditional First 100 camp out event, but today they chose to honor heroes in the local community with a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A.
Bowling Green laundromat ”Wishy Washy,” forced to move due to tornado damage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following a year of functioning with boarded windows, Bowling Green’s “Wishy Washy” laundromat and its crew are finally moving to a new location. The store had been planted in the same location since the 1970′s, but the December 2021 tornado took just...
Gerald Barton
(Age 77, of Vass Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 6pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
Pembroke Man Injured In Wednesday Night Rollover Crash
A wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County sent a Pembroke man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Robert Jones was southbound when his truck ran off the road hitting a bridge before overturning into a ditch. Jones was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated before he was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for leg injuries.
Robert William King, Sr.
(66, Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be at 2:45 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
