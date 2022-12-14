(Undated) — Memphis is now 8-and-3 following a loss to 5th-ranked Alabama. The Tigers entertain Texas A&M Saturday night. Tennessee improved to 9-and-1 after beating 13th-ranked Maryland. The 7th-ranked Vols are on the road playing Number-9 Arizona on Saturday. Kentucky is 7-and-2 after beating Yale. The 13th-ranked Wildcats host Number-14 UCLA on Saturday. We will have coverage beginning at 2:30 on 98.7 Lite FM. Vanderbilt fell to 5-and-5 following a loss to Grambling. The Commodores will play NC State on the road Saturday night.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO