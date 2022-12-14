Read full article on original website
Lowering cow costs leads to improvements
Rising input costs are affecting how all farmers and ranchers look at their operation and for young cattle producers like Josh and Lacey Zuck it becomes very important in how they can continue to grow or if they have to cut back their herd. The couple are raising their twin...
Confinement feeding considerations for beef
Confinement feeding may be an alternative as cattlemen face the tough decision between feeding or herd liquidation. Karla Wilke, professor and cow-calf and stocker management specialist at the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff, says proper management considerations and taking advantage of feedstuffs opportunities can make for a healthy herd and bottom line.
Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help
Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are seeking emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs, steep fuel and utility expenses as well as the consequences of drought in many parts of the country. Two dozen U.S. senators and representatives wrote to U.S. Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack this week asking for emergency assistance for these farms. National and regional organic farming groups have also reached out to the department and the heads of the congressional committees.Organic dairy farmer Abbie Corse, whose more than 150-year-old family farm is located in the southern Vermont town of Whittingham,...
Forage budgeting with non-traditional sources of hay
Determining how much forage cows will eat on a per day and per month basis for the duration of winter always requires a little “cowboy math”. Chapter 16 of the eighth edition of the OSU Beef Cattle Manual is an excellent reference for estimating intake and the nutritional requirements of dry and lactating beef cows.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
The 7 Best Carbs to Help You Poop, According to a Dietitian
Do you have a hard time going to the bathroom? You're not alone. Constipation is common in all ages and populations in the U.S. According to the National Institutes of Health, about 16 in 100 adults have symptoms of constipation. Constipation is defined as:. Fewer than three bowel movements a...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
People are only just realizing cranberries are not just for eating – the fruit can help prevent a common health issue
CRANBERRIES are a favorite ingredient at American dinner tables when celebrating Thanksgiving. But many may not realize they are not just for eating, and have a variety of uses, including serving to help prevent a common health issue. Often called a "superfood," cranberries have all kinds of health benefits, as...
Woman Forgot Carrots She Planted 7 Months Ago, and Her Discovery Is Massive
Maybe we can do this with more crops?
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?
Cleveland residents can receive up to $800 toward their utility bills this winter. The Step Forward Winter Crisis Program and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) are working together to provide eligible residents with $175 for a regulated utility bill. Residents with unregulated utility bills that use electric cooperatives or municipal utilities can receive up to $800. (source)
Oscar Mayer Recalls Over a Ton of Meat Sliced With Dirty Equipment
It is currently unknown how many stores the products ended up in, but it is known that they were shipped to two states in particular.
Should you keep eggs in the refrigerator? The answer might surprise you
Whether eggs should be stored in the refrigerator is an age-old debate. Here’s where you should keep your eggs and why.
Alleged Bath & Body Works Experts Warn Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Is it cheaper to leave the heating on low all day?
If you’re looking for ways to save money on your energy bill, then one of the most common questions asked is if it is cheaper to leave your heating on low all day – or only use it when you need it. Over the last year households have...
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
Cannabis News Week: Can Cannabis Prevent Covid Infections?
After decades of suppression, the medical benefits of cannabis are well known and are often used by advocates to push for more freedom for both recreational and medicinal users. But there are new studies being conducted constantly, and the medical community may just be scratching the surface of understanding the...
Do Canned Goods Spoil?
Canned goods are convenient because they have a long shelf life. You can store them in a cabinet and use them when you need a quick meal or save them for an emergency. But, as with all foods, you should know how long they last to avoid eating food that has spoiled.
Avian flu outbreak hits record, killing over 50 million birds in the United States
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that avian flu has killed 50.54 million birds in the United States this year, making the outbreak the country’s deadliest in its history. Often, when a bird infected with the virus dies, entire flocks have to be killed to avoid further transmission. As...
