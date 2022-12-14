Read full article on original website
Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
World's largest 'snow fort' on top of mountain at Colorado ski resort
Looking to check out a unique attraction on Colorado's slopes this winter? Keystone Resort is bringing back their mountaintop snow fort billed as the 'world's largest' structure of its type. Located on top of Dercum Mountain above 11,000 feet, the Snow Fort spans 10,000 square feet, featuring tunnels, ice caves,...
The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Aspen Daily News
ASFB responds to national report alleging $108K in bonuses in 2020
Neither Jean-Philippe Malaty nor Tom Mossbrucker were aware of the report published by the Dance Data Project, a nonprofit headquartered near Chicago that promotes “gender equity in the dance industry, including but not limited to ballet companies, by providing a metrics based analysis,” according to its website. The report in question didn’t focus on gender-based pay gaps, as has been the case for some of its work — rather, this one zeroed in on artistic and executive director compensation, especially for the 2020 fiscal year.
realvail.com
Snow keeps coming in Vail; Beaver Creek cranks up Riverfront Express Gondola
Editor’s note: Portions of the Back Bowls reportedly opened this morning (Thursday, Dec. 15) at Vail. Vail got more than a foot of new snow from a cold storm cycle that moved in Monday, and Beaver Creek was close behind. Both mountains now have received more than 100 inches of snow so far this season.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen City Council awards $800,000 in inflation relief grants
The Aspen City Council approved an inflation relief grant program during its regular meeting on Tuesday that will award $800,000 in grants to local health and human services organizations and child care providers. On Oct. 25, the council gave unanimous direction to administer the program after City Manager Sara Ott...
Mountain town brat shop perfect for weary ski country travelers
Trying to find a great mountain town pit stop that's sure to leave you happy and full during a trip to Summit County? Look no further than Ein Prosit, a Bavarian beer bar with a menu full of unique sausages and delicious sides. Located on Frisco's picturesque Main Street, this...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Drugs confiscated, students cited at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale
Carbondale police confiscated what turned out to be cocaine and a group of students were issued summonses to court following an incident at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale Wednesday morning. Police said that, at approximately 10 a.m., RFHS Principal Megan Baiardo called to report suspicious activity in the parking...
