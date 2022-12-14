ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023

Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
domino

This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Can Empty Manhattan Office Buildings Be Turned Into Apartments?

Three years of a pandemic has heavily impacted New York City, and in many aspects, the city is still not fully back to normal. Crowds have returned, particularly at holiday hot spots, but some office buildings remain sitting empty. But now there's a plan to fill those empty spots — not with offices, but with living spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fsrmagazine.com

P.F. Chang's Opens Flagship Restaurant in Manhattan

P.F. Chang's announced the opening of its New York City flagship restaurant today, marking the brand's first full-service location in Manhattan. Located at 113 University Place, New York, NY, P.F. Chang's Union Square restaurant will mark its fourth flagship nationwide, joining Honolulu, Las Vegas and Atlantic City. "People are attracted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park

You have to be high to think you’re getting a $10 pre-roll from Washington Square Park that doesn’t have E. coli in it. According to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association, salmonella, lead and E. coli were shown to be present in almost 40% of cannabis products purchased from unlicensed dispensaries in New York City. In addition to that, all of the tested items failed to comply with the state’s established branding laws.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

New York Nonprofits say they’re suffering the worst staffing shortage in years

It's hard times these days for Queens Community House, a $32 million social services nonprofit with sites throughout its namesake borough offering everything from early childhood and after-school programs to senior centers and meal delivery for homebound individuals. Since COVID-19, the agency has faced an unprecedented staffing shortage – two to three times their prior level of vacancies, according to its executive director, Ben Thomases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

Dancehall Superstar Mavado Returns to NYC After 3-Year Hiatus

With the core of the Covid-19 pandemic behind us, the concert industry is in full swing as patrons are flocking to their nearest ticket outlets and online ticket portals to enjoy their favorite artists live in concert. To no exception, dancehall superstar Mavado is one of the artists fans are looking forward to seeing in their nearest venues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14

It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square

A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong

No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

