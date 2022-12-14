Read full article on original website
Related
Before and After: A $125 Bathroom Redo Features the Boldest Paint Color We’ve Seen This Year
One great thing about buying a recently renovated home? You can (usually!) count on not needing to make any practical fixes. But that doesn’t mean you’ll necessarily love all the updates that were chosen before you moved in. That’s what DIY enthusiast Anne Desrosiers found when it came...
I've been on more than 50 cruises. Here are the 9 things I never buy on board.
As an avid cruiser, I splurge on onboard luxuries like fine dining, spa services, and cocktails. However, I try to plan where to spend my money ahead of time to avoid upcharges. Some balconies, unlimited drink packages, and souvenirs aren't worth the extra cost.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
I Don't Wanna Look, But I Also Can't Look Away From These 17 Bone-Chilling Photos
The neighbor with the vats of chemicals in his window needs to be questioned by the police.
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
12tomatoes.com
A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years
Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Kylie Jenner's Humongous Christmas Tree Has Pissed Off A Lot Of People, But I'm Just Trying To Figure Out What That Potato Sack Thing Is
Another day, another drama. This time about a Christmas tree.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Woman Finds Secret Door in Airbnb and Can't Believe What's Behind It
They didn't find it until the very last day.
Sisters Thought They Scored a Gorgeous Piece of Wooden Furniture but They Ended Up Unlocking a Mystery
Now, they’re hunting for answers.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
This Plant Keeps Rodents Out of Your Yard
This is perfect for home gardeners and those that have a rodent problem!
135-year-old message in a whisky bottle reveals the names of workers from 1887 who had a sense of humor
A mother-of-two who learned a faded 135-year-old message in an antique whisky bottle had been hidden under the floorboards of her home was left baffled by the strange note contained within.
CNET
3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.
Apparently We’ve Been Using Paper Towel Rolls Wrong Our Whole Lives
This is a great way to save a few bucks.
I paid $180 to go to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. Here's why I think it's worth it.
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is an annual ticketed event at Magic Kingdom, and even though it's pricey, it's a magical festive experience.
Comments / 2