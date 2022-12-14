ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
12tomatoes.com

A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years

Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
CNET

3 Places You Should Never Put a Home Security Camera

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The appeal of security cameras is simple: You can set them and forget them until you really need them. With a few well-placed cameras, you can keep a good, remote eye on most of your home. As wireless technology has improved, security cameras have become more accessible. It's now possible to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits the needs of your home and your budget.

Comments / 0

Community Policy