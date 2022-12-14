Read full article on original website
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
ComicBook
Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Shutting Down Soon
A trio of popular games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation are shutting down next year. The trio of games comes the way of EA. During the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, EA was best known for the same games it's best known for in 2022, its sports games, particularly FIFA and Madden. It was also known during this time for series like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Dead Space, Skate, Need for Speed, The Sims, and even series like Medal of Honor, which may be more synonymous with other console generations, but certainly had its place in the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. And it's three games from this shooter series that are shutting down.
Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023
Crash Team Rumble sees 4v4 teams pitted against each other in the pursuit of Wumpa fruit
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
The Verge
Epic is giving away free games daily for the holidays — again
Epic Games is once again giving away a bunch of free games over the course of the holiday season. Technically, the company will be giving 15 free games on the Epic Games Store, but since the sale kicked off on Thursday, if you missed the first freebie (Bloons TD 6), you won’t be able to claim it.
ComicBook
New BioShock Game Gains Far Cry, Ghost of Tsushima Writer
The next BioShock game from developer Cloud Chamber gained a new writer this week with game developer Liz Albl announcing on social media that she's now working on the game. Albl will be the narrative lead on the game (which many are simply referring to as BioShock 4 at this point since it doesn't currently have a name) and has credits prior to this on titles like Ghost of Tsushima and more than one Far Cry game.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
Polygon
Atari revives rare, lost game once described as too difficult for wide release
Jeff Minter, the reclusive developer of trippy, surreal arcade games like Tempest 2000, Space Giraffe, and Polybius, has announced his next project: a “hypnotic new wave shooter” (surprise!) called Akka Arrh, coming in early 2023 to Atari VCS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X.
The Verge
Netflix’s Dragon Age show is a fun romp without the games’ emotional stakes
As a Dragon Age fan, Netflix’s new show Dragon Age: Absolution was always going to be like catnip for me. I am unable to resist the alluring scent of not only a new Dragon Age anything but also a new Dragon Age something that might give me a few precious crumbs of Dreadwolf lore to tide me over until BioWare decides to release the game. For my Dragon Age-addled brain then, Absolution perfectly satisfies my rapacious needs. But if I take a moment to step outside that mindset, the show that emerges is still pretty decent but wholly forgettable. If you’re an outsider looking for something along the lines of Arcane or Castlevania — shows whose stories and themes appeal to a wider audience than source material fans — keep looking.
Elden Ring might be game of the year, but Modern Warfare 2 has ended its reign at the top of the sales charts
A Call of Duty game once again reigns at the top of the sales charts
hypebeast.com
Atari Is Bringing Jeff Minter's 'Akka Arrh' Arcade Game Back
Atari has just released the official trailer for Akka Arrh, a modern remake of legendary game developer Jeff Minter’s unreleased 1982 arcade game. The original project was scrapped before its release due to feedback from game testers, who claimed the game was too hard to play. The new Akka Arrh, which will be executed by Minter’s software house, LLamasoft, will be honoring the prototype with its creative vision in a brand-new psychedelic wave-shooter game. Like the original, the remake will span 50 levels of pure arcade bliss in Jeff Minter’s signature humor and synthwave-esque aesthetics. Additionally, the game will also provide adjustability for light-sensitive players to tone down or disable the intensity of its trippy visuals.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back one of World At War's best maps
The Call of Duty leaks keep on coming, don’t they? It’s been a busy couple of months for the franchise. October saw the launch of Modern Warfare II which is now officially the most successful CoD launch of all time. Warzone 2.0 then landed in November, alongside MWII’s first season. The reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. Fans are loving proximity chat but the Escape From Tarkov inspired DMZ mode leaves a lot to be desired.
Diablo 4: Everything we know about Blizzard's 2023 sequel
Details on the Diablo 4 release date, beta, and everything else
We're giving away bundles of some of our favourite games from GOG
Win a collection of crackers, including Disco Elysium and Psychonauts 2.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
